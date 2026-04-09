Report: NFL Under Federal Investigation For ‘Anticompetitive Tactics’ Harming Consumers

The United States Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the NFL regarding “anticompetitive tactics that harm consumers,” according to a report from The Wall Street Journal .

While the nature and scope of the investigation was not immediately learned and both the DoJ and NFL have declined comment, the probe is believed to stem from the growing difficulty consumers face in trying to watch their favorite sports games. As noted by the WSJ, when the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 was passed, it ensured fans access to watch NFL games over broadcast television. The recent influx of media rights being sold to different channels and streaming platforms, however, has hindered their ability to tune in.

While the NFL has claimed to be “ the most fan friendly league ” with 87% of it’s games available on local TV, republican senator Mike Lee—who serves as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights—noted in a letter to the DoJ and Federal Trade Commission earlier this year that to watch every game this past season, fans spent “almost $1,000 on cable and streaming subscriptions.”

Over the course of the 2025 season, the NFL broadcasted games on CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC, and ESPN as well as through streaming services such as YouTube, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

The WSJ also noted that the league is seeking to re-open its deal with the above networks to lock in higher rates. The NFL reportedly has an opt-out window with CBS, NBC and Fox following the 2029-30 season. Said agreements with CBS, NBC and Fox—as well as with Amazon—run through the 2033-34 season, while its deal with ESPN expires after the 2034-35 season.

“The NFL is weighing whether to waive its right to opt out of current deals after the 2029-2030 season in exchange for higher rights fees now,” added the WSJ. “The rights holders would ideally like the deals lengthened in exchange for paying more, people familiar with their thinking said.”

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