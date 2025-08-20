3 NY Giants Who Need a Strong Showing in Preseason Finale
Wins and losses ultimately define a franchise, but the New York Giants' most important objective during the 2025 NFL season should be forging a new identity. Despite the front office improving almost every aspect of the roster, making the playoffs figures to be extremely challenging.
However, at a minimum, Big Blue has to lay down the foundation for a prosperous future. What the team must now determine is who can play a valuable part in this new era of Giants football. Multiple players are under serious pressure to prove themselves in Thursday's preseason finale versus the New England Patriots.
Whether it be to seize a starting job or secure a roster spot, these individuals must perform competently in MetLife Stadium. There are three in particular who jump out to me as being in pivotal and perhaps precarious positions.
The Giants will be in much better shape if these young talents raise their stock and enter the new campaign with momentum.
CB Deonte Banks
The 24th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft entered training camp on shaky ground, but also with a hint of optimism surrounding him. Facing considerable pressure to break out this season, the consensus had mostly been that Banks would start in the second outside cornerback slot opposite free agent signing Paulson Adebo.
That no longer feels like a sure thing. someMany believe Cor'Dale Flott deserves the job heading into the season opener, as Banks is still trying to shed some bad habits that have held him back while also building up his confidence to forget about plays in which he loses the battle.
Those inconsistencies, coupled with the fact that he did not play in the Giants' preseason win over the New York Jets last weekend, put Banks in a vulnerable spot going into the final stretch of camp. He has the talent, but the 24-year-old needs to execute on the field and prove to the coaching staff that he has the right attitude to become a dependable member of this secondary.
Last season, Banks posted a 124.7 coverage rating and gave up 14.1 yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus. He staggered in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's system and became a liability at times. In addition to his performance, the former Maryland standout also raised questions about his maturity.
Blossoming into an undeniable locker room asset could help Banks build more trust with head coach Brian Daboll and company. Ultimately, however, he must deliver during in-game situations.
Assuming he can suit up, Deonte Banks may need a strong showing versus the Patriots to solidify himself as the Giants' No. 2 cornerback.
IDL Darius Alexander
People tend to exercise patience when it comes to third-round picks, but the former Toledo run-stopper was a special case.
Many scouts labeled Darius Alexander as a draft steal, praising his experience, strength, and athleticism. Although he certainly exudes an imposing presence, those traits have yet to translate to the NFL level.
The 2024 Second-Team All-MAC selection missed most of spring workouts due to injury, and it has shown in his play during preseason. He is not getting off his blocks particularly quickly, laboring against offensive linemen who are far stronger than the ones he faced in college.
But here's the thing, Alexander's main appeal was that he possessed the necessary physical tools to seamlessly transition to the next stage. There was even some hope he could quickly climb the depth chart and start alongside star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. Those expectations are evaporating into the atmosphere now.
That being said, it is still crucial for Alexander to end preseason and training camp with a bang. New York's run defense remains a clear concern. An active and healthy Lawrence will make a difference, but he needs help. Although the Giants are hoping Roy Robertson-Harris and Elijah Chatman can contribute, the rookie originally seemed like their best bet to offer meaningful resistance in that area.
Alexander has a 55.7 defensive grade through two preseason games. He is not going to post the 87.6 mark he received while playing for Toledo last season, but this organization desperately needs the soon-to-be 25-year-old to earn a worthwhile snap count this year.
Otherwise, the run defense may resemble last year's weak unit -- sixth-most rushing yards allowed. Darius Alexander can get himself on the right trajectory by disrupting the Patriots' backfield on Thursday.
TE Thomas Fidone II
New York might not have a star at the tight end position, but it does have a fairly well-stocked group. Theo Johnson should have an opportunity to excel in the starting role in his second NFL season, and Daniel Bellinger and veteran Chris Manhertz are also in the mix, as is Greg Dulcich, the former Denver Broncos tight end who continues to make plays.
So where does that leave rookie Thomas Fidone II? Despite flashing promise this summer, do the Giants dare to try to slide him to the practice squad? Chances are, if they do, Fidone, who has talent, won’t make it through waivers, so that could mean he does get a roster spot. But if he wants reps during the regular season, he must leave no doubt about his abilities.
Considering the number of guys Fidone has to battle for tight end reps, a special teams role may make the most sense. However, it is hard to deny the potential the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder can bring to the offense.
Fidone committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the top-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247 Sports, coming in ahead of Las Vegas Raiders sensation Brock Bowers. He suffered two ACL tears and did not perform as anticipated.
The 22-year-old is exhibiting growth, though. He recorded three receptions for 22 yards in the Giants' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills and boasts a 75.5 pass-blocking grade overall, per PFF. Unfortunately, a quiet day versus the Jets halted some of his momentum.
Fidone, if healthy, will get one last chance to showcase his skills in a game setting before Big Blue has to make some tough decisions. He can give Daboll much to think about if he finds the end zone in the preseason finale.
The Giants will look to these three players to send a message in the Meadowlands, as they try to put the puzzle together ahead of a critical NFL campaign.
