Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants Look to Rebound in Week 2
Call this a very early gut check for the New York Giants.
They have no other choice but to get off the deck and try to prove that their lackluster 21-6 loss to Washington in the opener was more of an aberration than the norm. And the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) are waiting for them.
The Giants (0-1) have started a season 0-2 nine times in the 13 seasons, including last year, since they knocked off New England in Super Bowl XLI.
Of greater importance is how poorly they played against the Commanders following a strong bushel of player acquisitions and an impressive 3-0 preseason.
The Giants were unable to find a running game, allowed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to face heavy pressure for most of the day, and failed to provide the type of stalwart defense - either against the rush or the pass - that was expected of them.
The corrections must start on both sides of the trenches, where they cannot allow the Cowboys to dictate control over the game.
Host Paul Dottino discusses how they can turn around the ship and takes chats and audio and/or video calls from the fans on the Big Blue Breakdown Live.
To join Paul in the studio, use this link: https://streamyard.com/xkrkess9h7
