Cam Skattebo Shared His Week 6 Success with Former Giants Running Back
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is beginning to draw similarities to a Giants running back of old, given the excitement he’s brought to the offense.
Those similarities became even more evident when Skattebo linked up with retired Giants running back David Wilson following the Giants' win over Philadelphia last week to compare notes.
Wilson and Skattebo infused a similar level of excitement into the Giants' offense, which, combined with their backflip celebrations, gives Giants fans a sense of nostalgia.
Following the injury Tyrone Tracy Jr suffered in Week 3 against Kansas City, Skattebo has become a focal point of the Giants' offense. In Week 6 against Philadelphia, he had his most impactful performance yet.
Skattebo rushed 19 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns, also hauling in two receptions for 12 yards. That was the most rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns in a game for Skattebo so far this season.
With that effort, Skattebo joined Saquon Barkley, Wilson, and Charlie Evans as the only Giants’ running backs since 1925 to finish with over 100 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson made a similar impact to Skattebo as a rookie in 2012. Drafted with the 32nd pick of the 2012 NFL draft, Wilson made a majority of his impact as a kick returner early on. Later in the year, he made a splash on the ground.
His breakout rushing performance came during a 52-27 win over the Saints in Week 13 of the 2012 NFL season. Wilson had 13 rushes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown.
After not recording double-digit rushes in any games before that performance, Wilson would go on to have two more games with 10+ carries over the final three games of the 2012 season.
In a similar fashion to Skattebo gaining more reps after Tracy's injury, Wilson saw his role increase after Andre Brown was injured.
Wilson capitalized on the increased reps during the 2012 season, earning a starting role in 2013 before suffering a season-ending injury.
Wilson ultimately retired in 2014 due to spinal stenosis; however, his flashy plays are still remembered by Giants fans.
Although Skattebo doesn’t return kicks, his physical style of running brings a similar level of excitement as Wilson’s explosive returns.
Skattebo’s 251 yards after contact currently ranks 17th in the league, while his 17 missed tackles forced are tied for 11th in the NFL.
As long as Skattebo continues to be a feature piece in the Giants' offense, it is likely he will continue to produce highlight-reel plays.
If that remains the case, he will also continue to captivate Giants’ fans across the country in a similar way as Wilson was able to do in 2012.
