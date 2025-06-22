Can Dante Miller Grab a Spot on NY Giants' 53-man Roster?
If there’s one trait that NFL coaches love, it’s speed, a characterizing New York Giants running back Dante Miller has in his game.
Nicknamed “Turbo” because of his explosive speed, Miller fought to overcome odds last year that, due to an administrative mixup, made him ineligible for the draft. As a result, he was able to sign with the Giants early, giving him a head start on transitioning to the pros.
He flashed that speed, but unfortunately for Miller, he wasn’t able to grab a roster spot, instead landing on the practice squad for most of the 2024 season.
The good news is that the Giants thought enough of him to make sure he hung around so he could get another crack at a spot on the 53-man roster. But as has been the case for most of his athletic life, he’s facing an uphill battle.
Dante “Turbo” Miller, RB
- Height: 5-9
- Weight: 200 lbs.
- Exp.: 1 Year
- School: South Carolina
- How Acquired: UDFA-24
2024 in Review
Miller spent the bulk of the 2024 season on the team’s practice squad save for three games, two of which he got involved with special teams (Weeks 5 and 6 when Devin Singletary had to miss time with an injury) and again in Week 17 when he was elevated, but inactive for that game.
Miller, known as a speedster, came as advertised in the preseason. In 31 snaps played, he averaged 4.2 yards per rushing attempt (108 total yards on 26 carries), his rushing yardage leading the team in the preseason by a country mile.
Miller’s best game came in the team’s first preseason game against the Lions when he forced five missed tackles and racked up three first downs. As a receiver, he caught two out of three pass targets for 17 yards.
Interestingly, the Giants did not give him a chance to perform on punt or kickoff returns, where one wonders if his speed might have been an asset. He only received six special teams snaps all preseason, with most of those coming on the coverage teams.
Contract/Cap Info
Miller is in his second year of a two-year, $1.755 million contract he signed last year. The deal, a reserve/futures contract, did not include a signing bonus or any incentives, meaning that he’s only counting for $960,000 against the team’s salary cap. This amount right now doesn’t count against the top 51 highest salary cap hits on the team.
2025 Preview
Miller is a north-south runner and has terrific acceleration once he makes his cut and gets vertical, particularly on the second and third steps of his run.
He doesn’t have the agility and wiggle of Tracy or Gray, nor the power of a Skattebo, all of which makes his quest for a spot on the 53-man roster an uphill battle. But he does have explosiveness, and it just seems that every time he touches the ball, he’s a big play waiting to happen.
That all said, it’s hard to envision there being a spot for Miller on the 53-man roster if the guys in front of him remain healthy this summer.