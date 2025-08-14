Cornerback Paulson Adebo is Ready to "Travel" for NY Giants
In the past, New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo has primarily been a “stay-at-home” kind of guy.
But those days might be coming to an end soon as the fifth-year NFL veteran is ready to travel.
No, we’re not talking about any type of excursion for Adebo, one of the Giants’ biggest free-agent signings in the offseason.
We’re talking about Adebo, who, according to TruMedia (via the Locked On Giants podcast), has, over his four years in the league, played 94.5% of his snaps at left outside cornerback, getting ready to potentially shadow the opponent's top receiver this year, regardless of the side.
His production while playing on the left side includes 38 pass breakups and nine interceptions, whereas on the right side, he has logged just two pass breakups and zero interceptions.
Adebo said that his primary role as left cornerback with the Saints wasn’t a preference, but rather a necessity due to Marshon Lattimore, the Saints’ top cornerback, being firmly entrenched on the right side.
But just because Lattimore’s presence “limited” Adebo to one side or most of his NFL career thus far, that doesn’t mean that the 26-year-old is starting from scratch if he has to play on the other, less familiar side.
“I feel like I can play on both sides,” Adebo said on Thursday.
Adebo has been getting the opportunity to show the Giants coaches he can be just as comfortable on either side this summer. On Day 2 of the two-day joint practice session with the Jets, Adebo got to shadow Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ top receiver on both sides.
Adebo ended up having a productive day that included at least three pass breakups on balls intended for Wilson during the team period.
“Paulson's a good player. He's done a nice job since he's been here. How we deploy guys, what we decide to do, I think he's comfortable with whatever we ask him to do,” head coach Brian Daboll said.
“I think he's got a good skill set to play the corner position, and then, again, every week we'll decide what we want to do and how we want to do it. But he's been a great teammate. He's done everything we've asked. He's improved. He's learned our system. I'm happy we have him.”
Adebo said he last shadowed the opponent’s top receiver when he was at Stanford, adding that it was more of a matchup/situational thing than an automatic assignment to chase after the top receiving threat.
If he’s asked to move from side to side with the Giants, Adebo is ready.
“No matter who you're guarding, the job doesn't change,” he said. “There are guys who are very skilled, and maybe they can do certain things better than other receivers, but your approach to the game, as far as knowing that this is going to be your assignment, this is what you have to do.”
