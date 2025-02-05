Could Giants Be in Mix for Rams QB Matthew Stafford If He Becmes Available?
With Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's future reportedly up in the air, could he become the New York Giants veteran bridge quarterback?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated suggested that the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers could be two teams that pay attention to how the situation between the Rams and Stafford unfolds over the next few weeks.
The Rams gave their franchise quarterback a $5 million raise last offseason and guaranteed all his money (over $36 million) for 2024.
That $5 million moved from the two years left on the deal after 2024, with $4 million coming out of his ’25 total and $1 million out of ’26, removing all future guarantees from the deal.
Stafford is due $27 million next year, which includes a $4 million roster bonus, but that money is not guaranteed.
The two-time Pro Bowler and Los Angeles will re-visit his contract this offseason, and while Stafford is likely to be back with the Rams next season, it’s not set in stone.
The Rams could save $27 million by trading him in a post-June 1 move. Or they can save $23 million as a post-June 1 cut, according to Over The Cap.
The Giants have a gaping hole at quarterback. Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle are free agents this offseason. DeVito is expected back since he’s an exclusive rights free agent.
Otherwise, the Giants are expected to revamp their quarterbacks' room for 2025 with at least one veteran bridge signal caller and potentially a draft pick.
The trio of Lock, DeVito, and Boyle, along with Daniel Jones, who was released in late November, threw for just 3,228 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2024, leading the team to a 3-14 record this season.
Considering the many holes on their roster, the Giants are less likely to give up draft capital for a potential trade. However, if Stafford is released, there could be some mutual interest.
Stafford is a veteran who has won a few games in his career and could make for a good veteran mentor should the Giants indeed draft a rookie.
Stafford, who turns 37 this week, still has plenty of good football left to help a team win games. He threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 65.8% of his throws last season. He currently ranks 10th all-time in passing yards (59,809), passing touchdowns (377), and ninth in completions (5,174).
Stafford and the Rams started the 2024 season 1-4 while dealing with inconsistent offensive line play and Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua injuries. They finished the season with a 10–7 record, won the NFC West, defeated the 13-win Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card, and fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round.
In his four seasons with the Rams, Stafford led them to three playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2021. If he does become available and the cost is not prohibitive, it’s hard to envision the Giants not having at least some interest.