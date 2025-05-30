Do Giants Have Personnel to Address Top 5 Remaining Needs?
The New York Giants and their fans will not be able to gather a lot of information from organized team activities (OTAs), given the non-contact nature of the practices. However, it is still notable to see most of the refurbished roster take the practice field together for the first time.
A sense of comfort and nervous excitement often fills the atmosphere whenever team workouts begin, but this round of OTAs feels different. Hope and urgency define the 2025 Giants. That is what co-owner John Mara expects, and now the burden falls on the entire organization (him included) to meet his competitive standard.
It is unclear exactly what that standard is, but marked improvement is essential. The squad features an interesting mix of established stars, rising talents, and valuable depth pieces, making it a potential breakout candidate.
There are still several barriers New York has to clear before making meaningful headway in the NFC, however. When listing the five biggest needs all 32 teams must still address, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report highlighted quarterback, interior offensive line, linebacker, tight end, and interior defensive line as the Giants' areas of concern.
New York general manager Joe Schoen has attempted to bolster most of those units in free agency and through the NFL Draft, so perhaps the problems will be resolved imminently.
If the franchise is going to bounce back from a record-setting 14-loss 2024 campaign, those five position groups must all take a step forward next season.
The Giants have a clear QB plan in place.
Fans are certainly justified in questioning management's decisions, but one thing the current regime finally has is a vision for the future. Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll identified rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as the man to lead the franchise for possibly the next decade.
The Giants' draft-day trade with the Houston Texans to get into the bottom of the first round for Dart will define the Schoen/Daboll era, as is the case whenever a team handpicks its long-term quarterback. They have to nail that move, and the best way to do that is by positioning the impressive passer and capable runner for success.
Dart's development process is ongoing, so it may take some time to determine if New York has adequately addressed what Ballentine considers to be its most pressing issue.
"The pressure is on Brian Daboll to get things turned around," he said. "That means either getting one more good season out of Russell Wilson or getting Jaxson Dart playing at a high level quickly.
"Dart is a compelling prospect but will likely need time to transition from Lane Kiffin's RPO-heavy system to an NFL scheme."
Dart, the former Ole Miss star, will have time to acclimate to the NFL's style and pace of play as long as Wilson performs at a respectable level. Jameis Winston could also step in if need be, but the 22-year-old Dart is presently New York's best chance at finally gaining clarity under center.
Still, because he is still a wild card right now who is in the early stages of his NFL development, it is only fair to give the Giants an incomplete grade on the vital quarterback position.
Giants have more options on the O-Line
It is essential to clarify one thing right away. The trenches will likely continue to be a problem if left tackle Andrew Thomas is not on the field. The New York Giants on SI team named him the most indispensable player on the squad for a reason. His blocking prowess lifts the rest of the offensive line.
Injuries have limited him to just 16 games across the last two seasons, and as a result, the Giants' protection has drastically waned. Replacing Thomas is a scenario the coaching staff and fan base no longer care to think about. That being said, the O-Line should be much more flexible going forward.
The interior has the potential to be particularly deep, depending on how Evan Neal transitions to guard. The 2022 No. 7 overall pick and versatile rookie Marcus Mbow may both be vying for snaps on the right side behind projected starter Greg Van Roten.
Aaron Stinnie has taken first-team reps at left guard during OTAs while Jon Runyan Jr. is still recovering from a shoulder injury.
John Michael Schmitz Jr. is not expected to face any competition at center, but his growth is incredibly important. If he can make strides in pass protection, the Giants' O-Line could realistically be the best it has been in a decade.
New York is trusting last season's personnel to hold down the Linebacker room
Joe Schoen attacked many aspects of the roster, but one spot he left largely untouched was inside linebacker. The front office is trusting Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden to rebound and provide dependable production.
Okereke dropped off in the tackling department last year, recording 47 in 12 games after posting 90-plus in each of the previous two seasons. He suffered a back injury that kept him out of action for the final stretch of the campaign. The 28-year-old remains valuable, however.
He earned a career-high 83.2 pass-rush grade in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, and remained competent in run defense. A healthy Okereke should have plenty to offer.
McFadden is in a different situation and has something to prove entering the final year of his rookie contract. He led the Giants in tackles last season and also tallied three sacks, showing that he can contribute in multiple areas.
New York still wants to see if the 2022 fifth-rounder warrants a firm financial commitment. Both McFadden and Okereke face pressure to secure their roles for the future, and if they do not rise above it, the organization will be forced to explore other avenues in the offseason.
The team will also assess its options with returning players Darius Muasau, a draft pick last year, and Dyontae Johnson, who showed promise in training camp before suffering a high ankle sprain that kept him on the injured reserve (IR) for most of last season.
Giants have a crowded TE group, but are there any potential standouts?
Daboll received little offensive output from his tight ends in 2024. Rookie Theo Johnson led the way with 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. He is projected to start again for New York, and with Russell Wilson coming into town, there is a chance the former Penn State talent can make visible progress.
Daniel Bellinger, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, figures to see work as well, as does veteran Chris Manhertz, who was re-signed as the blocking tight end.
Thomas Fidone II is a wild card. The 2025 seventh-round pick committed to Nebraska as the No. 1 tight end in the country, ranking above even the sensational Brock Bowers, but multiple knee injuries prevented him from coming close to his ceiling. While there should theoretically be opportunities for advancement, Fidone is not guaranteed a roster slot.
The same could be said of Greg Dulcich, whom the team picked up late last season. Dulcich is a former Broncos draft pick, but he has also had injury issues.
The Giants are unlikely to carry four tight ends into the regular season, which means the rookie could be competing with Dulcich for a practice squad invite.
Did New York finally get DL Dexter Lawrence sufficient help on the inside?
Schoen entered the offseason with a lengthy to-do list, and at the top of it was fixing the quarterback predicament. But bolstering the interior defensive line was not far behind.
The Giants were statistically the sixth-worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing opposing running backs to average 136.2 yards per game. They are trusting athletic rookie Darius Alexander and veteran Roy Robertson-Harris to help extinguish that fire during the 2025-26 season.
The former, in particular, is inspiring considerable optimism. Three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II is arguably the top defensive tackle in the game today, but he requires assistance. Perhaps Alexander can emerge as his co-purveyor of mayhem on the inside.
The five-year Toledo player is imposing and agile, posting eight tackles for loss and a 90.1 overall grade. He may not begin the season with a starting role, but Alexander could become New York's X-factor against the run.
The Giants appear to be in good shape overall
The questions raised by Ballentine are certainly warranted, but on paper, the Giants appear to have addressed most of them. Of course, the question won’t truly be answered until the team takes the field starting in Week 1 against Washington.
