Giants's Offseason Makeover Earns Respectable Offseason Grade in New Breakdown
Whatever criticisms the public may have about New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, he read the room this offseason. Understanding the predicament facing both him and the franchise as a whole, the executive shrewdly attacked free agency and the NFL Draft.
Some of his moves did baffle fans, like the decision to prioritize the safety position a year after Xavier McKinney signed with the Green Bay Packers. He actively addressed most of the team's biggest issues. Multiple newcomers could feasibly comprise a proud Big Blue core.
Given the promise and depth that fills the locker room, these last few months appear to have been quite productive. A playoff berth is still hard to fathom, namely because of the Giants' unforgiving schedule, but the team looks more respectable.
Media outlets are largely in agreement on that point. Some are thoroughly impressed by what Schoen and the front office have recently accomplished, while others are more content than enthused.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus falls in the latter category, based on the B- grade he gave New York for its offseason. Ultimately, the uncertainty that continues to surround the critical quarterback position prevented the NFL Draft analyst from handing out a truly stellar mark.
"The Giants took swings at quarterbacks Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford in the trade market and even called up to No. 1 overall for Cam Ward," Sikkema said. "But they were forced to settle for Jaxson Dart at the back end of Round 1.
"Defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland were great additions via free agency for a defense that earned a 52.2 PFF coverage grade last season. The Giants' draft was very good overall, earning an A- in PFF's draft grades."
How will the revamped Giants fare?
While it is unclear how New York will finish in the standings during the 2025-26 campaign, the team should at least be far more competitive on the field.
The Giants' prospects for success greatly hinge on the defense's performance. Phenom Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, slides into a defense that includes Pro Bowlers Dexter Lawrence II and Brian Burns, both of whom surpassed eight sacks last season.
Kayvon Thibodeaux is a possible breakout candidate, and free agent-signing Chauncey Golston could ensure that Big Blue boasts the deepest edge rusher group in the league. The front seven should not be expected to carry the defense, however. This unit is as balanced as it has been in quite some time.
As Sikkema noted, Holland and Adebo have the playmaking skills to elevate a secondary that only recorded five interceptions in 2024-25. They are both young and bring plenty of upside with them to the Meadowlands.
Rookie Darius Alexander will take a crack at helping solve the squad's problems with stopping the run. He possesses the length, power, and agility to accomplish that important task.
Shane Bowen will oversee a defense that could realistically finish the year in the upper echelon. Even if that happens, though, the Giants desperately require some offensive stability. Joe Schoen signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million, guaranteed, to address the sloppiness that was present last season.
The Super Bowl XLVIII champion and 10-time Pro Bowl selection has thrown just 30 interceptions in his last 55 regular season games. He will try to keep New York steady, and when his deal expires, the hope is that Jaxson Dart can blossom into the dual-threat quarterback head coach Brian Daboll wants to employ.
Wilson, Jameis Winston, or Dart -- whoever takes snaps under center -- will play behind an offensive line that will ideally be able to survive another potential injury wave if necessary. Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III are swing-tackle options, and fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow is an ambitious athlete who could have the tools to work all over the trenches.
Besides protecting the starting quarterback, the O-line will try to make life easier for the Giants' backfield, which now includes former Arizona State star Cam Skattebo. He runs angry and effectively, while also displaying sure hands as a pass catcher. Perhaps the All-American can nicely compliment fellow running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. for the years to come.
Schoen put in the work this offseason, and now he must hope his moves pay off. At the very least, this franchise is far more intriguing. Until the Giants can prove they are serious, however, Sikkema and others might be hesitant to extol them.
But that is why they play the game.
