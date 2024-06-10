Fresh Starts: Five Former Giants Who Could Impact New Teams
Over the years, the New York Giants have said goodbye to a few important members of their team.
Before the 2022 season, they released Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry late. He eventually signed with the Eagles and helped them make a Super Bowl appearance.
They also did not offer tight end Evan Engram a contract, and he signed with Jacksonville. He produced consecutive career seasons in receptions and receiving yards.
Before last season, they were not able to come to terms with 25-year-old safety Julian Love. He left New York for Seattle and had his best season in the NFL, posting four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 123 tackles, including a career-high 85 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and a recovery.
During the season they traded away Leonard Williams to Seattle and in his ten games with the Seahawks he recorded 41 tackles, 24 solo, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, 11 quarterback hits.
This offseason they let both Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk in free agency. McKinney landed in Green Bay and signed a four-year, $64 million contract.
Barkley went down the road to Philadelphia and signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal.
All of this got us thinking about some of the recent former Giants and if fresh starts with new teams could spell greater success than what they had in New York. So let’s take a look at a few former Giants who are with new teams and try to gauge how they might pan out with their new clubs.
DE/OLB Jihad Ward, Minnesota Vikings
Ward showed that he still has juice over his past two seasons with the Giants. In 2022 he had career highs in tackles (43), solo tackles (28), tackles for loss (7), quarterback hits (13), passes defensed (4), and forced fumbles (2). He also tied his career high with three sacks.
He followed that up with five sacks over the final seven games of the 2023 season. He will bring his work ethic and versatility to Minnesota. With reps, he should provide similar production to his seasons with the Giants.
DT A’Shawn Robinson, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers gave Robinson a three-year $22.5 million deal after his sole season with the Giants where he matched his career highs in solo tackles (34) and tackles for loss (6). He also totaled 62 tackles which was second best in his career.
Now he joins a team that has invested heavily in the defensive line even after trading away Brian Burns. They signed Jadeveon Clowney in free agency and gave defensive tackle Derrick Brown a massive contract extension.
This will allow Robinson to continue to play free and in a role that fits his skill set. He’s not a pass rusher, but as a run defender, he will collect bodies in this defensive front.
S Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
McKinney had a great bounceback from 2022 when he missed several games due to a non-football injury. In 2023, he recorded career highs in tackles (116), solo tackles (78), fumble recoveries (1), and pass breakups (11).
Now he joins a squad that was 13th in opponent passing yards but one of the worst in interceptions. In his two fully healthy seasons, McKinney was able to get his hands on the football.
In 2021 he had five interceptions and a touchdown and last season he was able to pick the ball off three times. He will get passes funneled to him and he has always been a playmaker. Expect that to continue on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.
WR Odell Beckham Jr., Miami Dolphins
Many thought that Beckham was finished when he blew out his knee in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory. Beckham, however, knew better, and after landing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, he showed that he could still be a valuable piece to a potent offense.
That's why seeing him join the Miami Dolphins is such a scary proposition. First, there’s no pressure on him as the Dolphins already have a WR1 and WR2 in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, respectively.
This means Beckham will slide into a WR3 role. Beckham, for what it’s worth, recorded the highest yards per reception average of his career last season with the Ravens at 16.1 yards. That shows his explosiveness is still elite.
He has a chance to put up even better numbers than he did last season and could flirt with a thousand-yard season in 2024.
RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
The more Giants fans and media try to convince themselves that the Eagles are getting a declining Barkley, the more it feels like Panthers fans when Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco. All of the issues that Daniel Jones has dealt with as a Giant, Barkley dealt with the same issues.
Now, with a fresh start in a new offense that may actually better fit his skillset, he may return to the level that had him in similar conversions with CMC. He has an offense that will scheme more effective ways to use him as a runner and in the passing game.
He will have a continuity-rich offensive line even with Jason Kelce's retirement. Philadelphia has receiving weapons that a defense must respect, so he will see lighter boxes.
He also has one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, who is plus one as a runner and makes defenses play 11-on-11 football. Barkley has the chance to return to the production of his rookie season.