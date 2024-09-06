Giants 2024 Opponent Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 12
The why is self-explanatory, and you're well-versed in the where and when at this point in time. With the 2024-25 NFL season mere hours away and most moves made and archived, it's time to consider the who from a New York Giants perspective.
New York Giants On SI continues its look at the Giants' upcoming adversaries in the 2024 season. Catch up with each team's moves, where they stand, and, most importantly, how to beat them.
Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 24 (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Series History: NYG leads series 16-9 (last: 30-10 TB, 11/2021)
What's the Deal With the Buccaneers?
No GOAT? No problem.
Unlike their Foxborough counterparts, Tampa Bay made the best of its post-Tom Brady era in the early going. With Baker Mayfield ascending to Brady's throne, the Bucs pillaged the NFC South title and became the Giants' best friends for a week when they demolished the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round.
Despite retaining so many leftovers from the Brady era (Lavonte David and Mike Evans each got big deals to stick around), what Tampa does to build on last season's thrill ride is highly dependent on how or if Baker Mayfield handles his return to the realm of elite NFL quarterbacking.
Having likewise landed an offseason windfall (three years, $100 million), Mayfield will have to make the journey without offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who accepted the top post with division rival Carolina. Todd Bowles and Buccaneers brass made an inspired choice to fill the slot, turning to former Los Angeles Rams offensive overseer Liam Coen. Back in the pros after a year with the University of Kentucky, Coen unofficially began the Mayfield reclamation project during his brief yet impressive stint with the Rams late in the 2022 season.
Plenty of familiar faces are back for the fateful newcomers: Evans and Chris Godwin are set to reprise their roles as the top receivers, while the tenured Tristan Wirfs continues to be the anchor at left tackle.
A few changes in front of and behind Mayfield require notice: the middle of the Buccaneer line features some changes, such as former Giant Ben Bredeson at left guard and first-round choice Graham Barton arriving at center. Richard White will go for his first 1,000-yard season after falling just ten short last year, but Tampa revamped its spell picture by drafting Bucky Irving in round four after Chase Edmunds proved disappointing.
Further familiarity reigns on defense, where Super Bowl heroes David and Antoine Winfield Jr. each received extensions (the latter getting tagged). Yet another, Jordan Whitehead, returned after a two-year sabbatical with the New York Jets. Fellow former Green Metropolitan rep Bryce Hall also came over, which should help to atone for the loss of champion corner Carlton Davis.
Who's In: C Graham Barton (D1-26), LB Chris Braswell (D2-57), Ben Bredeson (FA-NYG), RB Bucky Irving (D4-125), CB Bryce Hall (FA-NYJ), WR Jalen McMillan (D3-92) S Tykee Smih (D3-89), S Jordan Whitehead (FA-NYJ)
Who's Out: LB Shaquil Barrett (Retired), CB Carlton Davis (Trade-DET), C Ryan Jensen (Retired), G Aaron Stinnie (FA-NYG), LB Devin White (FA-PHI)
Remember When...
The thrills of the Giants' unexpected run to Super Bowl XLII are best remembered for the latter stages, such as a fateful interception in Dallas, an icy overtime triumph in Green Bay, and the dramatic dousing of New England's perfect season. But the journey began inconspicuously enough in the Wild Card round against Tampa, where the Giants picked up a 24-14 victory.
Following a brutal start (which saw the Giants pick up only three yards on their first three drives), Big Blue trailed 7-0 but took the lead into halftime after a pair of second-period touchdowns for Brandon Jacobs. Turnover-based heroics took over from there on out.
Two landed in the arms of Corey Webster. The first was a fumble on the second half-commencing kickoff forced by Torrance Daniels, which the Giants turned into a Lawrence Tynes field goal. Tampa Bay got to the Giants' 27 on their next possession, but Webster intercepted Jeff Garcia's would-be scoring throw to Joey Galloway in the end zone.
The Giants then ended the third and began the fourth with a lengthy drive capped off by Eli Manning's touchdown pass to Amani Toomer. Appropriately, RW McQuarters sealed the deal as Tampa mounted a desperate, futile comeback with an interception just after the two-minute warning, breaking their will for good after Garcia found Alex Smith for a short score on the prior drive.
How to Beat Them
Take Outside Shots
Despite David's reliability, the Buccaneers have a shaky outlook at linebacker after losing both Barrett and White. David and K.J. Britt should be able to man the middle, but questions linger on the outside. YaYa Diaby, a third-round pick from last year, should assume larger responsibilities after breaking out for 7.5 sacks, but all eyes are on Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.
Tryon-Shoykina, a first-round pick in 2021, has not lived up to his top billing, and the Buccaneers made their dissatisfaction apparent this offseason by declining his fifth-year option and using their second-round pick on Chris Braswell.
Fresh off a bye, the Giants can analyze exactly where the Bucs' linebacking bunch can be exposed. It got to a point this offseason where they tried to enlist the troubled Randy Gregory but the former Dallas Cowboy did not show up and was released in the early stages of training camp.
Wash White
Is Mayfield's success determined by his running back? He certainly had his share of reliability in Cleveland (i.e., early Nick Chubb), but the Giants should do their utmost to find out.
White, set to enter his third season, took over the top rushing duties from Leonard Fournette and responded very well, perhaps too well. The then-sophomore put a bit of a "V" in MVP for better and worse: Tampa Bay was 10-4 when he earned at least 70 yards from scrimmage last season ... and 1-4 otherwise, including only 38 in their Divisional round loss in Detroit.
White has enough to play, considering he was within walking distance of four digits last year, but his potential extension is looming. That'll make him especially dangerous for a team with much to prove.
