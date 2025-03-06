Giants Country

Giants Fans Weigh in On Team's Possible Plan to Trade Up in First Round

The New York Giants are rumored to be considering trading up in next month's draft, so how do Giants fans feel about that possibility.

Cecil Merkerson III

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Wide receiver Malik Nabers reacts after being selected by the New York Giants as the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Wide receiver Malik Nabers reacts after being selected by the New York Giants as the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants must decide whether to trade up in the first round to secure the prospect they want the most, trade down, or stay put. 

It’s a question that has sparked intense debate among fans. However, a recent poll conducted by New York Giants On SI site publisher Patricia Traina on X (formerly Twitter) showed over half of the poll respondents were against the Giants trading up.

This decision is not easy for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, which puts them in a position to potentially land a high-impact player without making a move.

However, a trade-up could become a serious option if they are eyeing a specific quarterback or a ca n't-miss prospect.

Fans' hesitation seems to largely stem from concerns about sacrificing future assets. The Giants are rebuilding, and giving up multiple picks for one player could jeopardize their long-term plan. 

After all, depth is crucial in the NFL, and packaging multiple selections to move up might be considered risky, especially for a team with as many holes as this one.

Conversely, those advocating for a trade-up likely see it as a chance to secure franchise-altering talent, particularly at quarterback.

After Daniel Jones didn't work out as the franchise quarterback, fans may be eager for the team to make a bold move to land a new face of the franchise.

The upcoming draft class is projected to have two top-tier quarterbacks, and if the Giants are sold on one, trading up might be the only way to guarantee they get their guy.

Those who voted "depends" detailed the complexity of the situation. Some fans seem open to a trade only if the right player is available at the right price.

If one of the two big names (Cam Ward or  Shedeur Sanders) at quarterback starts to slip past the top two picks, the Giants might find themselves in a prime spot to make a move without mortgaging their future.

Ultimately, the Giants' draft strategy will hinge on how the board falls on draft night. While fan opinions provide a fascinating snapshot of the broader conversation, Schoen and Daboll must ensure that whatever decision they make is in the franchise's best interest.

More New York Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Cecil Merkerson
CECIL MERKERSON III

Cecil Merkerson III is a sports writer whose love for the game shines through every piece he writes. With a knack for storytelling and a deep knowledge of the NFL and the sports world, Cecil doesn’t just cover the game; he gets to the heart of it. From analyzing big trades to sharing insider insights, his work offers readers a fresh perspective on the most important sports stories. Whether it’s breaking news or an in-depth feature, Cecil’s passion for the sport and its players drives him to create content that connects with fans and keeps them returning for more. When he's not writing, he's staying ahead of the curve, always looking for that next great angle to explore.

Home/Big Blue+