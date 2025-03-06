Giants Fans Weigh in On Team's Possible Plan to Trade Up in First Round
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants must decide whether to trade up in the first round to secure the prospect they want the most, trade down, or stay put.
It’s a question that has sparked intense debate among fans. However, a recent poll conducted by New York Giants On SI site publisher Patricia Traina on X (formerly Twitter) showed over half of the poll respondents were against the Giants trading up.
This decision is not easy for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, which puts them in a position to potentially land a high-impact player without making a move.
However, a trade-up could become a serious option if they are eyeing a specific quarterback or a ca n't-miss prospect.
Fans' hesitation seems to largely stem from concerns about sacrificing future assets. The Giants are rebuilding, and giving up multiple picks for one player could jeopardize their long-term plan.
After all, depth is crucial in the NFL, and packaging multiple selections to move up might be considered risky, especially for a team with as many holes as this one.
Conversely, those advocating for a trade-up likely see it as a chance to secure franchise-altering talent, particularly at quarterback.
After Daniel Jones didn't work out as the franchise quarterback, fans may be eager for the team to make a bold move to land a new face of the franchise.
The upcoming draft class is projected to have two top-tier quarterbacks, and if the Giants are sold on one, trading up might be the only way to guarantee they get their guy.
Those who voted "depends" detailed the complexity of the situation. Some fans seem open to a trade only if the right player is available at the right price.
If one of the two big names (Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders) at quarterback starts to slip past the top two picks, the Giants might find themselves in a prime spot to make a move without mortgaging their future.
Ultimately, the Giants' draft strategy will hinge on how the board falls on draft night. While fan opinions provide a fascinating snapshot of the broader conversation, Schoen and Daboll must ensure that whatever decision they make is in the franchise's best interest.