New Report Claims Giants Don't Have High Opinion of ILB Bobby Okereke's Value
Two years ago, the New York Giants' biggest free agency acquisition was inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, whom they signed to a four-year $40 million contract.
Okereke instantly paid dividends for the team in his first season. He not only didn’t miss a single defensive snap, but he also finished as the team leader in tackles with 149, two tackles shy of his single-season career high.
But that was all accomplished in former defensive coordinator WInk Martindale’s system. Last year, in Shane Bowen’s system, Okereke’s production wasn’t quite as robust as he seemed to struggle to find his footing in the less-aggressive system.
Okereke finished with 93 tackles, including a career-low 47 in 12 games played before losing the rest of his season to a herniated disc in his back.
Okereke, who had also been strong in coverage in his first season with the Giants, saw that area of his game slip as well. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 79.2% of the pass targets against him to be completed, the highest completion percentage since 2021.
Now comes a rather surprising report by The Daily News claiming that some within the Giants organization do not have a high opinion about Okereke's value to the roster, though whether that leads to a parting of ways between the 28-year-old and the team remains to be seen.
Last season, Okereke tried to tough out a painful back injury that turned out to be a herniated disc. And despite his struggles in adapting to the new defensive system, he never once publicly complained or threw anyone under the bus.
That said, if the feeling in the building is that Okereke isn’t a fit for the current system, the front office might be inclined to move on from the linebacker and his $14.463 million cap hit, which includes a $5.8 million base salary and a roster bonus due March 17.
Doing so would save the Giants $3.536 million in space with a $10.926 million dead money hit if he’s a standard transaction, or if he’s a post-June 1 transaction, the savings would be $9 million with a $5.463 million dead money hit in 2025 and 2026.
The Giants could also, if both sides are willing to part, seek to trade Okereke, assuming his back issue has healed. They could perhaps even include him as part of a package deal should the team wish to move up in next month’s draft.
Or, the more likely scenario is to sit down, air out any grievances, and work toward a resolution, with the hope that spending a second season in Bowen’s system will see Okereke get back to his 2023 self.