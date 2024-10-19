Giants' Forgotten Pass Rusher Reminding People of His Talent
Since New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux landed on injured reserve after wrist surgery to repair a broken scaphoid bone, Azeez Ojulari has filled the spot in the starting lineup.
Ojulari, the Giants’ second-round draft pick in 2021, was supposed to be a big part of the Giants' pass-rushing tandem, which would later see Thibodeaux added in 2022.
In his first season, Ojulari set a Giants rookie record with eight sacks; the following year, he posted five. Despite this promise, the former Georgia Bulldog has had issues with availability. He struggled to stay on the field throughout his NFL career due to injuries, missing 16 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to various lower body ailments.
Because of Ojulari’s inability to stay on the field, the Giants acquired edge rusher Brian Burns this past offseason in a major trade, which ended Ojulari’s days as a starter, reducing him to a situational pass rusher. But with a new opportunity before him to contribute during Thibodeaux’s absence, Ojulari is making the most of it.
He’s currently tied with Burns and safety Jason Pinnock for second on the team in sacks with three and is tied for fourth on the team in quarterback hits in his 97 pass-rush snaps through six games, sporting a 10.9 pass-rush win rate, fourth among his teammates who have a minimum of 60 pass rushing snaps.
“I’m always excited to take the field no matter what opportunity I get,” Ojulari said earlier this month. “Whether starting or not, I’m always excited to be out there and help this defense win or whatever it is, contribute in any way.”
Ojulari said he likes to stay ready by preparing the same every week, no matter what. He aims to be out on the field, striving to work hard, improve, and execute the daily game plan. For as long as he has the starting role, Ojulari intends to compete at practice and take everything one day at a time.
Ojulari got his first start for the Giants in a 17-7 loss against the Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Despite the loss with his first shot in the starting lineup, Ojulari had a lot of production rushing the edge, recording four tackles and two sacks on the Bengals’ final drive of the first half, withholding them from making a field goal attempt.
Ojulari's recent performance against the Bengals earned him praise from Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who expressed his satisfaction with his production and the fact that he came in ready to play.
“He did a good job, and that's the expectation,” Bowen said. “These guys get their opportunities and make the most of them. They must be ready to go day in and day out because they never know when that opportunity is going to arise.
“I thought he showed up. He made plays for us and was active. He was winning. He was getting off the ball. I felt his speed out there attacking the line of scrimmage. Really pleased with him being ready to go and showing up when we needed him.”
When it comes to elevating his production on the field, Ojulari said he's focusing on playing low and being the physical player he is.
“Just keep the speed up and try to make an impact when I'm out there,” he added. “Just execute the game plan, whatever the coaches want us to do, and bring every play.”