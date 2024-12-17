Giants Hit Rock Bottom in Newest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants’ dismal 2024 season can’t end soon enough for the fans who crave a winner yet have been disappointed week after week, thanks to a losing streak that has reached nine games.
And to no surprise, the Giants have sunk to dead last in the latest MMQB NFL power rankings after being blown out 35-14 by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
Conor Orr, the weekly compiler of the rankings, acknowledged the Giants' quarterback situation, which has been a problem not just this season but for a while. However, this past weekend, Tommy DeVito's concussion led to the insertion of Tim Boyle, who was QB2 because of Drew Lock's heel injury the week prior.
Boyle, who told reporters after the game that he hadn’t received many practice reps with the starting offense, performed as well as he could given the circumstances and even had a 23-yard touchdown throw to Malik Nabers in the process. But it wasn’t enough to stay pace with the five-touchdown performance of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
"Tim Boyle gets a bad wrap (sic), man,” Orr wrote. “Every time he goes into a game, his college stats resurface, and we ask ‘Why is this guy still in the NFL?’ Well, I can’t answer that question, but I can say that I admire the hell out of him completing a few high-difficulty passes against Baltimore’s defense right when he came into the game.”
Boyle's statistics were not very impressive, but he did go up against one of the best defenses in the National Football League. Boyle finished the game 12 of 24 for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Interestingly, there was no mention of the defense’s performance, particularly the defense’s inability to stop several chunk plays. To be fair, the Giants were playing with a mash unit that was without Dexter Lawrence II, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Bobby Okereke, Deonte Banks, Tyler Nubin, Cor’Dale Flott, and Dru Phillips. The absence of those starters saw the defense have some coverage breakdowns, missed tackles, and other missed opportunities as the Ravens exploded for over 400 yards of offense.
Another point Orr made that raised an eyebrow was his apparent disapproval of rookie receiver Malik Nabers putting his hands to his head in frustration after a dropped pass by fellow rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr., something Orr believes doesn’t help.
"We all know he’s great. We all know that, when the time comes and he gets the ball regularly, it’s going to be spectacular," Orr said of Nabers. "But give this absolutely decimated offense five seconds to figure itself out."
At this point, the season can’t end fast enough for the frustrated Giants fans and the players, who put their bodies on the line every week in what seems to be a no-win situation given how badly the roster has deteriorated.