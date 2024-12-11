Giants Country

Giants Injury Report Continues to Grow at Alarming Rate

The Giants listed 19 players on their Week 15 opening injury report.

Patricia Traina

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A New York Giants helmet rests on the turf before the game between the Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A New York Giants helmet rests on the turf before the game between the Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants' injury situation continues to spiral out of control as the 2024 nightmare of a season inches toward a much-welcomed close.

The Giants, who will start Tommy DeVito at quarterback with Drew Lock (heel) ailing, have 19 players on their injury report, including six offensive linemen and five defensive backs.

 The offensive linemen who didn’t practice include left guard Jon Runyan, Jr. (ankle), who is week to week, if not longer, and right tackle Evan Neal, who, in addition to developing a hip issue last week, now has a right ankle injury he’s dealing with. 

Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), and reserve linemen Josh Ezeudu (knee) and Chris Hubbard (knee) are also on the injury report. All of them were listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Giants opened the 21-day window for interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who broke his fibula before the start of the regular season. Schlottman could end up being activated if Schmitz can’t go Sunday, given the other injuries on the line that might prevent head coach Brian Daboll from moving Greg Van Roten to center as he did last week when Schmitz was injured.

 At defensive back, other than slot cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder), everyone else who appeared on the injury report–Deonte Banks (rib), Dane Belton (knee), Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and Art Green (quad)—were listed as limited. 

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

Limited

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck/Shoulder

DNP

Josh Ezeudu

OL

Knee

Limited

Evan Neal

OT

Hip/Ankle

DNP

Jon Runyan, Jr

OG

Ankle

DNP

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

Drew Lock

QB

Heel/Left Elbow

DNP

Jordon Riley

DT

Knee

Limited

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Full

Dane Belton

DB

Hip

Limited

Malik Nabers

WR

Hip Flexor

Limited

Chris Hubbard

OT

Knee

Limited

Dru Phillips

CB

Shoulder

DNP

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Knee/Quad

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Art Green

CB

Quad

Limited

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Limited

John Michael Schmitz

C

Neck

Limited

*Designated to return from IR.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Rashod Bateman

WR

Knee

Full

--

Sanoussi Kane

S

Hamstring

DNP

Michael Pierce*

NT

Calf

Full

T.J. Tampa*

CB

Ankle

Full

Kyle Van Noy

OLB

Hamstring/Neck

Full

*Designated to return from IR.

