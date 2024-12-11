Giants Injury Report Continues to Grow at Alarming Rate
The New York Giants' injury situation continues to spiral out of control as the 2024 nightmare of a season inches toward a much-welcomed close.
The Giants, who will start Tommy DeVito at quarterback with Drew Lock (heel) ailing, have 19 players on their injury report, including six offensive linemen and five defensive backs.
The offensive linemen who didn’t practice include left guard Jon Runyan, Jr. (ankle), who is week to week, if not longer, and right tackle Evan Neal, who, in addition to developing a hip issue last week, now has a right ankle injury he’s dealing with.
Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), and reserve linemen Josh Ezeudu (knee) and Chris Hubbard (knee) are also on the injury report. All of them were listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice.
The Giants opened the 21-day window for interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who broke his fibula before the start of the regular season. Schlottman could end up being activated if Schmitz can’t go Sunday, given the other injuries on the line that might prevent head coach Brian Daboll from moving Greg Van Roten to center as he did last week when Schmitz was injured.
At defensive back, other than slot cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder), everyone else who appeared on the injury report–Deonte Banks (rib), Dane Belton (knee), Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and Art Green (quad)—were listed as limited.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
Limited
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck/Shoulder
DNP
Josh Ezeudu
OL
Knee
Limited
Evan Neal
OT
Hip/Ankle
DNP
Jon Runyan, Jr
OG
Ankle
DNP
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
Drew Lock
QB
Heel/Left Elbow
DNP
Jordon Riley
DT
Knee
Limited
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Full
Dane Belton
DB
Hip
Limited
Malik Nabers
WR
Hip Flexor
Limited
Chris Hubbard
OT
Knee
Limited
Dru Phillips
CB
Shoulder
DNP
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Knee/Quad
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Art Green
CB
Quad
Limited
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Limited
John Michael Schmitz
C
Neck
Limited
*Designated to return from IR.
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Rashod Bateman
WR
Knee
Full
--
Sanoussi Kane
S
Hamstring
DNP
Michael Pierce*
NT
Calf
Full
T.J. Tampa*
CB
Ankle
Full
Kyle Van Noy
OLB
Hamstring/Neck
Full
*Designated to return from IR.