Giants QB Russell Wilson Disrespected in Quarterback Ranking
After missing out on Matthew Stafford and failing to make headway with Aaron Rodgers, the New York Giants were desperate to land arguably the most credible quarterback option remaining: Russell Wilson.
Despite having already signed Jameis Winston in free agency, general manager Joe Schoen pounced on the Super Bowl XLVIII champion and 10-time Pro Bowl selection. The Giants signed him to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million, which is guaranteed, as the current regime urgently needs to win more games.
Whatever drawbacks come with Wilson, New York perceives him to be its best chance at playing competitive football next season. But do not get it twisted. This is shared desperation. The veteran should know that this could be his last chance to show the league that he’s still a viable starting quarterback, and he wants to make the most of it.
With both parties relying on each other to achieve their respective yet intertwined goals, perhaps they can attain success during the 2025 campaign. John Kosko of Pro Football Focus is not so optimistic.
In his quarterback rankings, the analyst slotted Wilson No. 27 of 32 projected starters, placing him in Tier 5, categorized as the "veterans capable of solid play but could be quickly replaced" group.
Kosko ranked Wilson just below Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Sam Darnold and above Justin Fields of the New York Jets. That is quite the turn for a player who was on a Hall of Fame trajectory not so long ago.
"The clock is ticking on Wilson’s career," Kosko said. "Now 36, he no longer has the mobility that once defined his game, and that limits his ceiling.
"He still grades well and posted a 79.5 overall mark in 2024, but he struggles to generate the efficiency needed to sustain a high-level offense. With the Giants selecting Jaxson Dart in the first round, head coach Brian Daboll may not hesitate to turn to the rookie if Wilson can’t deliver wins early in the season."
Russell Wilson might have enough to make it work in New York
Wilson was one of the most fascinating quarterbacks of the last 25 years when at his peak with the Seahawks. He played a controlled, conservative brand of football early in his career before shifting to the scrambling improviser who improbably extended drives that were supposed to die. He displayed terrific versatility.
No. 3 has fewer layers today, though. That is a consequence of age (37 in November) and perhaps also a change in his environment. Wilson might no longer be able to carry a team to a deep playoff run at this stage of his career, but he still has value to offer, particularly to the Giants.
The former third-round draft pick is just two years removed from throwing a respectable 26 touchdown passes in 15 games for the Denver Broncos and has tossed just 13 interceptions combined in his last two seasons. He is stable, a quality his new team requires after the turbulent Daniel Jones era.
And although Wilson is the reigning check-down king, he still can move the ball downfield under the right conditions. If the G-Men can set the tone on the ground with running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, and Devin Singletary, the field will open up more for the 14-year quarterback.
He can utilize play-action and break out his trusty "moon ball" when the time calls for it. Malik Nabers has the speed and talent to maximize Wilson's present skill set. And the latter can put the star wide receiver in a position to produce more explosive plays.
Beyond his football traits, this offseason addition is embracing his new home. He and his wife, recording artist Ciara, have been all over New York, attending Knicks and Yankees games, as well as the famous Met Gala. The man looks happy to take a bite out of the Big Apple and is crossing off many must-see items on his NYC to-do list.
The Giants and their fans hope that signature Wilson gusto, which can sometimes turn off the public, shines through on the field. Besides the consistency he can provide the franchise, the 2019 Second-Team All-Pro could also serve in a valuable leadership role.
Both sides are aware of the nature of this arrangement. This is a short-term union that’s unlikely to go past next season. And as Kosko noted, there is a chance Jaxson Dart leaps to the top of the depth chart during the year.
But there is also a chance Wilson surprises some people and effectively holds down the starting job for the entire season. When an aging athlete is told they are no longer anybody's first choice, it can be the mental boost they need to fend off Father Time and prove everyone wrong.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.