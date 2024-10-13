Giants Trying to Eliminate Dropped Passes on Offense
It’s a stat that sticks out like a sore thumb for the New York Giants offense, one that theoretically should be easy to fix--or so one would think.
But so far, it hasn’t been fixed, and that stat in question is dropped passes, of which the Giants currently lead the league with 14, per Pro Football Focus.
Of those 14 drops, 10 have come on passes to the receivers, with Darius Slayton the team leader with four drops. And of the 14 drops, unofficially, nine have been right on the money.
According to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, the offense has focused on cutting back or eliminating dropped passes.
“It always goes back to the fundamentals. Going back in practice and working on the catch point and seeing it into the tuck,” Kafka said this week.
The Giants started the 2024 season with five drops, only to sharply reduce that total the next two weeks to a combined three drops. But over the last two games, the team has had six drops in that span, some of the drops coming on key third-down plays.
“You're talking to the quarterbacks about ball placement. All those things. So, it's just the fundamentals and getting everyone on the same page. We'll continue to work on that throughout the week.”