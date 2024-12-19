Giants WR Malik Nabers Hasn't Got Time for the Pain
As far as New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is concerned, his mantra for the rest of the season can best be summed up by the title of the classic Carly Simon song, Haven’t Got Time for the Pain.
Nabers is still dealing with hip and groin injuries that have landed him on the injury report. This week, he’s also listed as having knee and foot ailments.
No, those lower body injuries aren’t good for a football player who relies on his legs to make his living. But again, Nabers doesn’t have time for the pain, not as he continues chasing marks in the record books.
Nabers currently has 90 catches for 901 yards and four touchdowns this season, joining former Giants (and fellow LSU alumnus) receiver Odell BEckham Jr as the only players in league history with 90+ receptions, 900+ receiving yards, and 4+ touchdowns in their first 12 career games.
He is also part of a small group of rookies, including Beckham, Jaylen WAddle of Miami, and Brock Bowers of Las Vegas, who have had three games with 10 receptions.
With ten more receptions before the end of the season, NAbers will join Arizona's Anquon Boldin (101 in 2003). Miami's Jaylen Waddle (104 in 2021) and the Ram's Puka Nacua (rookie record 105 in 2023) are the only rookie receivers to post 100 receptions in his rookie campaign.
And with two more receptions, Nabers will pass Beckham’s rookie mark of 91 receptions set in 2014 and tied by running back Saquon Barkley in 2018.
As if that’s not enough for Nabers to aim for, he and teammate Tyrone Tracy, Jr. can become the first pair of rookie teammates to record 1,000 scrimmage yards each in their respective inaugural seasons.
“Yeah, I'm keeping track of it. I’m keeping track of it,” Nabers said on Wednesday. “If I can put my name in the record books, I'm going to do it.”
For Nabers, he would clearly rather have wins over individual records and doing what he can to help the Giants win these remaining three games is his priority.
And lest anyone view his quest to set new records as being selfish, for Nabers, it’s just part of his competitiveness and desire to be the best at his craft.