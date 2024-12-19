How Michael Penix, Jr Will Challenge the Giants
The New York Giants face the Atlanta Falcons this weekend on the road and much is naturally being made of the Falcons’ decision to switch from quarterback Kirk Cousins to rookie Michael Penix, Jr., the latter of whom the Giants heavily scouted but passed over in the 2024 draft.
To get some more insight into the change and what we might expect with Penix under center on Sunday for Atlanta, we reached out to Atlanta Falcons On SI publisher Scott Kennedy with questions about that and other topics related to the Falcons.
NYGOSI: How surprised are you that the Falcons are making the switch to Michael Penix now despite still being in the thick of the NFC South hunt?
SK: If you're watching the way Kirk Cousins has played, you're not surprised at all. If you're watching them stick by Kirk Cousins for so long, despite the way he has played, it's a little surprising.
They kept Penix in bubble wrap during the preseason, and seemed determined to stick to the plan of letting him sit behind Cousins through the season. It got to the point where if they didn't make the change this week against the Giants, they weren't going to make a change.
It makes sense that they're doing this. That said, what makes sense and what the Falcons do aren't always the same thing.
NYGOSI: How do you expect the offense to change with Penix at the helm?
SK: The easiest aspect to point out will be a quarterback on the move. They may institute some read-option looks, but Cousins has thrown 99% of his passes from the pocket. That's an absurdly high number.
Expect to see some rollouts, bootlegs, RPO's put into the gameplan. Also, Penix should be able to push the ball farther down field.
He has the luxury of leaning on the running game. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier should still be the stars of the box score despite the focus on Penix.
NYGOSI: The Falcons started the season off hot but cooled down over the last few weeks. Besides the quarterback play (I’m assuming), what else has led to the Falcons’ recent skid?
SK: The Kirk Cousins turnovers are big (nine in five games); however, the defense stopped taking the ball away.
Before Monday night's win against the Raiders, Cousins had eight interceptions and no touchdowns, but the defense had given up 11 touchdown passes without an interception.
Special teams had their share of blame as well. Younghoe Koo, put on IR on Wednesday, missed three field goals in a 20-17 loss in New Orleans that started the four-game skid. There are a lot of dirty hands when it comes to losing.
NYGOSI: The Giants are banged up on both sides of the ball. That said, where do you see the most advantageous matchup for the Falcons to exploit?
SK: When the Falcons hunker down and decide to run the ball, they can run it. The Giants have struggled at times stopping the run this season, and I think Atlanta will lean heavily on the run game as they ease Penix into the offense.
NYGOSI: Besides the quarterback play, what has been the biggest disappointment with the Falcons this season?
SK: The Defense. First-year defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake employed a 2-4-5 base defense for much of the season. In essence, the Falcons ran a prevent.
They rank last in the NFL in sacks (despite 13 in the last three games), last in completion percentage against (70.9), and last in touchdown receptions.
They're 31st in third-down conversions, 28th in plays per drive, 26th in yards per drive, and 26th in points per drive. The bend-but-don't-break is broken.