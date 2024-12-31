New Year's Resolutions Giants Must Make
As the calendar flips to 2025, the New York Giants face another off-season of soul-searching after a dismal 2024 campaign. This team doesn’t just need tweaks; it needs a complete overhaul.
While some issues plaguing the Giants have persisted for years, others emerged as harsh realities this season. These four resolutions will help the franchise escape its rut and restore its reputation.
End the Quarterback Carousel
The Giants’ quarterback chaos was the defining storyline of 2024, and for good reason.
Cycling through every passer on the depth chart after releasing Daniel Jones—including Tim Boyle from the practice squad—led to disastrous results.
The passing game has averaged a scrimpy 193.1 yards per game, ranking near the bottom of the NFL, and their six yards per reception was dead last. This revolving door under center left the offense in shambles.
A lack of consistency at the quarterback position has stunted the offense's development, creating an environment where receivers struggled to find chemistry and timing with their quarterbacks—this was evident with standout rookie receiver Malik Nabers most of the season.
The solution is clear: find a franchise quarterback. The 2025 draft offers promising options like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, who have shown impressive skills at the collegiate level.
For instance, Sanders posted an impressive completion percentage of 74% with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, and Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, completing 67.2% of his passes in the 2024 season. The Giants cannot afford to miss out on an opportunity like this.
Once the Giants secure a quarterback in the draft, they need to bring in an experienced veteran, perhaps Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, or Jimmy Garoppolo, strong options flirting with free agency in 2025.
Pairing a rookie with a seasoned veteran could create great mentorship and help the rookie acclimate to the NFL environment after college.
Rebuild the Offensive Line—Again
Even the best quarterbacks would struggle behind the Giants’ porous offensive line, which is why a rebuild is necessary alongside the draft of a potential franchise quarterback.
While signs suggested improvement in early 2024, the unit ultimately unraveled, allowing a disheartening 48 sacks—ranking 30th in the league—and sending a clear message about the need for change.
Daniel Jones took 29 of those sacks in just 10 games before his release. Per PFF, the Giants have surrendered 216 pressures.
Injuries factor heavily into the equation; however, that can’t be used as an excuse. Andrew Thomas, who had shown promise as a cornerstone left tackle, suffered a season-ending injury, forcing the Giants to rely on less experienced linemen who were ill-equipped to handle NFL defenses.
Depth remains a glaring weakness, and the Giants can’t keep blaming bad luck; they need a proactive strategy. The 2025 draft and the free agency class will be crucial for rebuilding the offensive line—assuming they take advantage of them this year.
Revitalize the Defense
Like the offensive line, the Giants’ defense exhibited promise early in the season but ultimately fell apart as the season wore on.
Allowing 349 yards per game ( 24th in the league), this unit struggled against the run, giving up an average of 141.6 yards per game—second worst in the NFL—while their inability to generate turnovers became glaringly apparent as they forced just 15 takeaways (26th) heading into Week 18.
The secondary showed a small amount of growth during the season's final weeks, improving to 10th in passing yards allowed but surrendering 208 yards per game. The lack of a consistent pass rush compromised the unit's effectiveness.
Key players like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence need reinforcements to help bolster the defense. Investing in an additional edge rusher—or a run-stuffing interior lineman to improve their 31st ranking in run defense—would significantly improve the squad’s performance.
Furthermore, adding a play-making safety and a shutdown cornerback could transform a defensive unit that’s teetering on the brink of mediocrity, allowing it to regain its physicality and toughness.
Reignite a Winning Culture
A strong culture is the backbone of any successful franchise, and the Giants desperately need to foster one. Since 2022, when Brian Daboll was named "Coach of the Year" after leading the Giants to their first playoff berth in six years, the Giants have failed to find success and stay competitive.
The team has struggled to find its identity, posting an overall record of 17-31-1 (.357) during the Daboll era thus far. The diminishing sense of accountability, identity, and direction has impacted player performance on and off the field.
Other teams, like the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, have reversed their fortunes through strong leadership.
The Lions, in particular, have embraced a culture built on positivity and accountability, which has resonated with their players and front office. Daboll needs to create an environment where players are motivated, buy into the system, and act with a unified purpose.
This could be anything from improved game-day execution to encouraging small victories during practices, as these moments can cultivate a renewed sense of determination and purpose across the entire organization.