New York Giants 2024 Position Unit Review: Tight Ends
The arrival of wide receiver Malik Nabers as the New York Giants’ true o. 1 receiver and the continued growth of receiver Wan’Dale Robinson greatly impacted the team’s reliance on the tight ends in the passing game.
In 2023, the tight ends received 21.9% of the Giants’ passing game targets, hauling in 53.9% of the receptions for 25.1% of the total passing yards. That same season, the receivers were targeted 56.9% of the time but only produced 23.5% of the receptions for 61.2% of the yards.
This year, the Giants threw to the tight ends 13.1% of the time, while the receivers were targeted 71.3%. The tight ends caught 13.7% of the pass targets for 14.5% of the passing yards, while the receivers caught 67.7% of the interceptions for 71.9% of the receiving yardage.
Where the Giants tight ends could probably be a little more involved in terms of the passing game is in the red zone.
This past season, the Giants tight ends were targeted in the red zone four times, catching two balls for 5 yards and one touchdown. In 2023, they were targeted five times the year prior, catching four balls for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Of note are the Giants receivers, who caught 15 of 35 red-zone targets (42.8%) for six touchdowns, and the best of the receivers in the red zone, Robinson, who caught 58.8% of his red-zone targets.
Will the coaches change it up in 2025 and get the tight ends a little bit more involved? The potential for the group to be productive is there, but we suspect that finally having a solid receiver pair in Nabers and Robinson will convince the coaches to keep the status quo.
2024 in Review
The Giants have a pair of very promising young tight ends in Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger, both of whom, in our opinion, need to be deployed more often in the red zone, where they can use their size and physicality to win contested catches.
With Johnson having had his rookie season cut short due to injury, it’s fair to wonder if that was eventually the plan, but we’ll have to wait until 2025 to see if that’s indeed the direction in Year 4 of the Brian Daboll offense.
- Rostered Players: Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, Greg Dulcich
- Under Contract: Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Greg Dulcich
Theo Johnson
Of the Giants’ promising rookie class, nobody improved as dramatically as Johnson did from Week 1 through Week 12 when he suffered the foot injury that ended his season.
Through four games, Johnson played limited snaps as a blocker, but in Week 5, he had a bit of a breakout, catching all five of his targets. From that point on, Johnson’s routes became longer and more challenging, as did his overall blocking responsibilities.
There were clumsy growing pains along the way, but there were also signs of progress. Johnson quickly earned full-time starting status and rarely came off the field, mostly because his blocking and size were reliable.
This kid is a huge presence on the field. Using his hulking body to ward off defenders will be a big plus. He showed a good burst of speed and agility for his size and snatch-worthy big hands.
The word “raw” still comes to mind when we look back at his tape, but he’s also one of those “sky’s the limit” prospects who’s already shown an ability to grow.
Johnson received 22 snaps out of the backfield, two of which were at fullback, as the coaches threw a lot at him in his rookie campaign. We think the Giants got themselves a fourth-round steal in this young man.
Daniel Bellinger
After Johnson’s season ended, Bellinger took over the starting job and showed enough well-rounded game to keep him on the field. Previously a hit-or-miss proposition, Bellinger’s blocking became more reliable this year, and his positioning and footwork improved greatly.
He played all 17 games (eight starts) and caught 14 balls without a drop. In his third season, Bellinger played consistently reliable football and contributed as a complementary piece.
Bellinger took a step forward this year and seems to be getting close to maxing out his potential. He played 47 of his snaps from the backfield, the most of the Giants tight ends (16 of them at fullback), a testament to his versatility.
All offenses need foot soldiers in the mold of Bellinger. With one year left on his rookie contract, next season will be key.
Chris Manhertz
This one-year veteran free agent signing started slowly as a block-first and block-often piece who could handle the responsibilities of the in-line tight end.
As the season wore on, Manhertz seemed to find his base (was there an early injury involved?). He finished the season positively with several blocking wins at the point of attack.
This soon-to-be 33-year-old played in all 17 games and caught three balls, including a touchdown. Will the Giants re-sign the pro’s pro to another one-year deal? We like the player but not the age.
Greg Dulcich
The Giants picked up this former third-round tight end off waivers in early December and suited him up in the last five games but barely played him.
In college, Dulcich was a top receiving tight end who ran crisp routes and was a big target, but recurring hamstring issues in the pros have slowed him down.
Hailed as a receiving tight end, Dulcich did not look particularly nimble in those brief moments on the field, but with another year on his rookie contract, he should be in camp this coming summer.