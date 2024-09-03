New York Giants Notebook: Brian Daboll Confirms He'll Be Calling Plays This Season
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll finally confirmed what had been known for months: he will be the team’s playcaller this season.
Daboll, who began calling the plays for the Giants back in the spring and kept the role all through training camp and preseason, confirmed his intention for reporters on Wednesday before the team’s first padded practice of the new week, but he declined to give much reasoning behind the decision.
Daboll last called plays as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, a role he held from 2018-2021. During that stint, Daboll, who helped franchise quarterback Josh Allen develop to reach his potential, took the Bills offense from the bottom third of the league to as high as second place in 2020, tied with the Titans for average yards per game (396.4).
That season, the Bills also had the second-highest scoring offense, averaging 31.3 points per game, just behind league leader Green Bay (31.8 points per game).
In 2021, Daboll’s final year as Bills offensive coordinator, the Bills offensive production slipped just a bit, dropping to 381.9 yards per game, fifth in the league. Still, as was the case the year prior, they remained in the top 10 league-wide in average passing yards, rushing yards, third-down conversion rate, red zone conversion rate, and points.
Seeing Red
The Giants, who are planning to wear their "Century Red" uniforms on Sunday to kick off their 100th NFL season, have changed up their practice attire for the week to help get their players used to the difference in the colored jerseys.
The offense will be in red jerseys, with the quarterbacks and kickers wearing blue jerseys, and the defense will wear white jerseys to simulate the predominantly white jerseys the Vikings will wear Sunday as the visiting team.
The team will also be wearing winged helmets, part of the "Century Red" look this week in practice.
All Hands on Deck
The league does not require teams to issue a practice participation (injury) report until Wednesday, but Daboll said that everyone on the 53-man roster will get some work in during Tuesday’s practice.
That’s good news for injured players like inside linebacker Micah McFadden, guard Jon Runyan, Jr., and punt returner Gunner Olszewski, all likely to land on that initial injury report.
Daboll also said that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, signed to the 53-man roster last Friday, will get “plenty of work.”