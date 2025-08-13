New York Giants Offense vs. New York Jets Defense Day 2 Practice Report
The New York Giants and New York Jets had their second day of joint practices on Wednesday, and it was just as chippy as the first day. I kept an eye on the Giants' offense vs. the Jets' defense, so here’s what I saw.
One-on-Ones
Watching one-on-ones between the Giants' offensive line and the Jets' defensive line was a treat. Both sides had their wins and losses, battling for advantages over one another, with a player losing one rep then coming back to win the next.
Giants rookie Marcus Mbow was someone who lost a rep, adjusted, and came back to win the next rep–a positive sign for a young player to be capable of learning on the fly.
Some players struggled during these one-on-one assignments, but it’s important to remember that these struggles aren’t necessarily indicative of the line's quality.
Trench play in the modern NFL is more built around performing as a unit instead of individually than ever before.
These drills will improve players individually, but the outcome of reps doesn’t necessarily indicate whether the offensive line is better or worse.
When team drills began, the Giants' offensive line was rather inconsistent, not surprising considering both of their starting offensive tackles were out today.
Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is still dealing with his foot injury, although he was on the sideline to observe practice on Wednesday.
- SEE ALSO: Giants Defense vs. Jets Offense
Quarterback Play
The Giants' quarterbacks opened the day rather timidly, focusing on running the ball and checkdowns early on until Jameis Winston stepped onto the field.
Winston would uncork a long ball down the right sideline to a wide-open Dalen Cambre on what looked to be a busted coverage for a touchdown.
On their next opportunities, Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart both took deep shots of their own, although Wilson was unable to connect with Beaux Collins and Dart missed Cambre downfield.
We did see Wilson throw a touchdown to Greg Dulcich up the seam.
In the red zone, the Giants' offense found its rhythm and scored a few times against the Jets.
Both Wilson and Dart scored rushing touchdowns during the red zone portion of practice on read option plays with a tight end opening up the lane.
Dulcich sealed the edge nicely for Wilson to score on a run so open that he could have power-walked it in while Dart had fellow rookie Thomas Fidone II as his blocker, although Dart would have needed to put his shoulder down to score if this were a live drill.
The Giants were working on an interesting variety of looks in the red zone, lining up the ball in the middle and on the hashes at varying distances from the end zone to start.
Tommy DeVito only came in for one drive all day, during the red zone portion, and was quiet outside of a good Turbo Miller gain on a screen.
Fisticuffs!
Wednesday’s practice had a similar chippy feel to Tuesday’s, featuring plenty of pushing and shoving by both sides until it escalated a few plays later.
On Wednesday, Greg Van Roten and Will McDonald started a scuffle that was then escalated by Jets cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers shoving Jon Runyan Jr. from behind.
Runyan had already had his helmet come off, but he put it back on and turned back to Stiggers, who had his hands up, ready to go, before cooler heads intervened.
It’s worth noting as well that one of the scuffles was primarily broken up by Winston, who walked in between and sent the Giants' offensive linemen back to the huddle.
