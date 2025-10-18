New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Trade Winds, Extensions and More
Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
Next year, assuming the team re-signs him.
I don’t think so, Kris. The Giants need money to get through the rest of the season and I don’t think they will be able to an extension. What’s more, I can’t fathom the players in question wanting to do an extension right now without at least seeing what their market value is.
Jimmy, all I’ve heard is that they’ve made some inquiries and that, as of right now, the price isn’t aligning. If I had to guess, I would say that Waddle or Jeudy are the two to watch, given their Alabama connection.
(Brian Daboll, I believe, coached Jeudy, whereas I think he got an in-depth and up-close scouting report from the Alabama staff.)
Here is the other thing. If the Giants beat the Broncos, I think efforts will pick up to land a receiver. If they lose, is it really worth it to give up another draft pick?
Remember, Schoen once said that if given his druthers, he’d rather draft and develop receivers than go the free agent route. I’m not saying I agree one way or another, but I’m trying to look at this from all angles.
P.S. I wrote about my dark horse in this article.
Hey, fellow Kiss Fan (love the handle and I’m still in shock that the great Ace Freheley has left our mortal world).
The Giants are not a receiver away from making a run. The idea for this year is to be competitive, but I would be very surprised if Joe Schoen does whatever it takes to get another receiver in here and I especially don’t see him giving up a second-rounder which would leave him with no Day 2 picks were he to do that.
There are other factors to consider, namely, whose contract is coming up that you have to address? You bring in another receiver who wants a big pay day, are you going to have enough for when you eventually have to redo Malik Nabers or Kayvon Thibodeaux?
After this year, some guys they’re going to have to decide on include cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, linebacker Micah McFadden, safety Dane Belton, and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
They’re unlikely to re-sign them all. So the point is you have to balance things. Set a hard limit for what you're willing to pay and give up and stick to it.
Sancho, I'm going to be honest here. I don't understand your question. Why would a WR screen play require any more or less energy than trying to stop any other play run by the offense, e.g., a deep post, a fly, a flea flicker, etc.?
Per my own AI research this is the first time that the Giants won and the Eagles, Cowboys, Redskins/Commanders and Jets all lost in the same week! Can this be right? –Russell R.
Russell, I don’t know if it’s the first time that’s ever happened–I’m not fully trusting of AI just yet and I don’t have a subscription to the Elias Sports Bureau to where I can look that up–but the statement is true.
