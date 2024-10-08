New York Giants Rising Again in Newest MMQB Power Ranking Poll
American race car driver Kevin Harvick is credited with once saying, “Winning cures all problems.”
As far as the New York Giants are concerned, they still have a lot of work to do before they’re completely problem-free. But their stunning 29-20 Week 5 upset of the Seattle Seahawks certainly went a long way in terms of helping to cure their sagging position in the weekly MMQB power rankings.
The Giants, who were No. 26 after their heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys, rose four spots to No. 22 this week.
The new ranking not only pushes the Giants up the ladder, but it also came with an apology from Conor Orr, who compiles the weekly piece.
“Daniel Jones, since my impatient, hot-taking rear end said that Brian Daboll should start taking starter’s snaps away from him, is the fifth-best quarterback in the NFL in a composite of EPA per play and completion percentage over expectation. Six touchdowns and one interception. In a win over the Seahawks, a season-high in yards per attempt,” Orr wrote.
“As it turns out, Jones looking bad against Brian Flores wasn’t a unique situation. We certainly owe the Giants QB an apology. SI regrets this error.”
Flores, the defensive coordinator of the still undefeated Minnesota Vikings, has made a number of quarterbacks look silly, most recently Aaron Rodgers of the Jets. Jones, against the Vikings, went 22-of-42 for 186 yards and no touchdowns but threw two interceptions.
From that point on, his play started to improve. Jones has since had three games with two touchdowns and no interceptions, two of which were wins and one of which (Week 2 at Washington) should have been a win had the team had a healthy kicker.
Thus far, Jones’s finest performance has come against Seattle. He went 23-of-34 for 257 yards and two touchdowns–all without his rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) who was inactive.
Jones led the Giants on two touchdown drives. He threw one to Darius Slayton and the other to Wan'Dale Robinson. Jones also manufactured three drives, which led to Greg Joseph's field goals.
Again, the Giants have a long way to go before they crack the top 10 of any power ranking. But if they keep playing complementary football as they did in the win over Seattle, they will at least continue rising up the charts.