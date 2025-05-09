New York Giants Sign Three Rookie Draft Picks
The New York Giants have signed three of their 2025 draft picks: offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, tight end Thomas Fidone II, and cornerback Korie Black, all of whom signed four-year deals.
Mbow’s deal, per Over the Cap, is $4.617M, with $417K guaranteed at signing. Mbow was selected with the 154th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Purdue.
Mbow has spent the offseason training to play all five positions on the offensive line, giving him positional versatility on the line that the Giants have prioritized over the past two offseasons.
Fidone, the first of the Giants’ two seventh-round picks, signed a deal worth $4.349 million with a $149,000 signing bonus.
Fidone has very little production as a pass-catcher due to injuries early on in his career and the system at Nebraska, which limits his potential.
His addition might not have an immediate impact on the Giants, as Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and Greg Dulcich are all entering the final year of their contracts.
Black’s deal is worth $4.349 million, including a $104,000 signing bonus. The last of the Giants' draft class members, Black is a scheme fit for the Giants that has experience playing primarily Cover 3 and Cover 4 for the Cowboys for most of his college career.
While he's just 6 feet tall, Black has a 6' 5½ wingspan that allows him to play larger than his height. At his Pro Day, Black also ran a 4.35 40-yard dash.
