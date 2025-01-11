New York Radio Host Has Bold Suggestion for Giants' Bridge QB Solution
The New York Giants need a veteran quarterback in the worst possible way, regardless if they plan to draft a young player to fill the role long-term.
While it remains to be seen what veteran the Giants pursue as a bridge option, Evan Roberts of WFAN has a bold suggestion.
“[Giants owner] John Mara told us on Monday that they better win next year,” Roberts said during a recent show with co-host Tiki Barber.
“That’s what he told us. It gives you the chance to get the best of both worlds. Aaron Rodgers gives you the best chance to win while you’re developing your young quarterback and having him sit.”
(Insert the record scratch sound here.)
With all due respect to Roberts, Rodgers to the Giants probably has about as much of a chance of happening as Eli Manning unretiring to come save the Giants franchise until they can find someone worthy of replacing him.
Besides the fact that Rodgers is still under contract to the Jets, who are likely to release him before the start of the 2025 league year, the Giants will probably want a younger veteran on board just in case they have to carry a bridge quarterback beyond a year or two.
Rogers who is approaching the end of his career was supposed to be the missing piece for the Jets, yet he finished 5-13 as the starter, after his much ballyhooed arrival and despite being given many of his old Packers teammates,
Rodgers, who dealt with assorted lower body injuries this year, has also been a lightning rod for unwanted attention that the Giants might not want in their locker room.
For instance, he revealed during the Netflix documentary Aaron Rodgers: Enigma that he wasn’t happy with the Packers decision to draft his successor, Jordan Love, over a wide out.
His decision to skip the Jets mandatory minicamp due to a pre-planned trip also didn’t go over too well with then head coach Robert Saleh, who told reporters Rodgers’s absence was not excused.
Rodgers has not yet determined if he’ll continue playing if he is released by the Jets as is expected. The Giants, meanwhile, will have other options to fill the veteran quarterback role, among them Justin Fields of the Steelers, Jimmy Garoppolo of the Rams, and Carson Wentz of the Chiefs, all of whom would probably come with lower price tags and less fanfare.