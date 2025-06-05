No. 94 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 94 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #94 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
DE Curtis Garrett (1987), LB Michael Brooks (1993-95), DE Cedric Jones (1996-2000), DE Dwight Johnson (2002), DT William Joseph (2003-06), DE/LB Mathias Kiwanuka (2009-14), LB Mark Herzlich (2015-16), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (2017-20), LB Elerson Smith (2021-22), LB Tomon Fox (2023), DT Elijah Chatman (2024-present).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Versatile defensive lineman Mathias Kiwanuka spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Giants, often sliding between defensive end (his natural position) and outside linebacker.
He was a steady presence and part of the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl championship teams, although he spent the final six regular-season games of 2007 and the entire postseason on injured reserve with a broken leg. He also missed 13 games because of a herniated disc in 2010.
The Giants grabbed Kiwanuka with the final first-round selection (32nd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft with a pick they acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who moved up to No. 25.
In return, the Giants received the pick they used on Kiwanuka plus third- and fourth-round choices (which were used on LB Gerris Wilkinson and OT Guy Whimper, respectively).
Kiwanuka wore No. 97 for the first three years of his pro career, including the 2007 season as a linebacker, before switching to No. 94 – the number he wore at Boston College – after posting a career-high eight sacks as a lineman in 2008.
He opened the 2010 season as an outside linebacker and recorded sacks in each of the first three games, then landed on the injured reserve list. But he came back to collect a career-high 84 stops while playing in every game during the team’s next Super Bowl run.
In Week 9, Kiwanuka collected a personal-best 12 tackles with an interception (off Tom Brady) to lead a 24-20 victory at New England and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Week. He also combined with Osi Umenyiora for a key fourth-quarter sack during the NFC Championship game win at San Francisco.
In 2013, Kiwanuka returned to playing defensive end and tallied six sacks with a personal-best 20 quarterback hits. A knee injury cost him the final five games of the 2014 season; then, he became a salary-cap casualty and retired.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman was issued No. 94 after he signed with the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent from SMU in 2024.
During a preseason game, he drew much attention for racing nearly 40 yards to catch running back J.J. Taylor and prevent a touchdown.
Chatman appeared in every game (with three starts) during his rookie season and compiled 21 tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery.
