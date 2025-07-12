NY Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: Will the Tight Ends Be More Involved This Year?
The New York Giants' tight end room is going to be very similar in 2025 compared to 2024, with all four tight ends who received a snap last year returning.
The Giants' tight ends in 2024 combined for 46 catches, 486 yards, and two touchdowns in the passing game.
Theo Johnson returns fully healthy after a rookie year in which he led the team in snaps played for a tight end, followed by Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz, who played significant snaps as well.
Greg Dulcich played sparingly in 2024 after getting released by the Denver Broncos, but he’s back for another opportunity in 2025.
The Giants used a Day 3 draft pick to add Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II to the roster, and signed Oregon State’s Jermaine Terry II as an undrafted free agent.
Rostered Players
Daniel Bellinger: Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Bellinger is looking to either earn a second contract with the Giants or put out film for free agency.
Greg Dulcich: With a Giants offseason under his belt, Dulcich will be looking to earn a roster spot in 2025.
Thomas Fidone II: Fidone II will likely play a small role in 2025 as a rookie but has the potential to be a long-term contributor.
Theo Johnson: Johnson was the Giants most productive tight end as a rookie in 2024 and looks to be an even bigger part of the passing attack in 2025.
Chris Manhertz: Manhertz is returning for 2025 as a veteran blocking presence, and that alone could keep him on the roster.
Jermaine Terry II: It’s going to be an uphill battle for Terry II to make the roster, but the practice squad is a legit possibility for him.
What will tight ends bring to the offense in 2025?
The Giants' tight ends weren’t productive in 2024, but outside of Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, no Giants receivers found consistent success.
Russell Wilson has a reputation as someone who doesn’t target tight ends often in the passing game, but that isn’t something I would buy into for 2025.
In 2024, Wilson threw to tight ends more than ever before, and usage matters more than where players are lining up.
With Johnson in year two now, his role could be further expanded from a mental level, and there will hopefully be even more ways for the Giants to utilize his athleticism.
With Bellinger looking good through the spring and moving more fluidly than we’ve seen in years prior, there’s hope that he could contribute more in the passing game.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Daniel Bellinger vs Chris Manhertz for TE2
Bellinger and Manhertz are both relatively unspectacular as pass-catchers and will need to earn their playing time as low-level chain-movers and blocking specialists.
This past spring, Bellinger looked more athletic and acrobatic as a receiver, but a larger sample size is needed with pads on.
Manhertz missed time at the end of the spring and was unable to contribute during that period.
Early in this battle, Bellinger should be looked at as the favorite, but Manhertz should have every opportunity to show why he should be the guy.
Camp Position Grade: C
As noted, it’s pretty much the same cast of characters from last year who, until proven otherwise, were rather underwhelming in the passing game when called upon.
Early 53-man Roster Projections
- Starter: Theo Johnson
- Backups: Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II
- Practice Squad: Jermaine Terry II
- Cut: Greg Dulcich
Johnson should be the unquestioned starting tight end for the Giants in 2025 after a strong rookie season, considering how high his ceiling is.
Behind him, Bellinger, Manhertz, and Fidone are the most likely options to be his backups, with Bellinger and Manhertz taking the majority of TE2 snaps.
In all honesty, Fidone being on the practice squad might be the ideal scenario if Dulcich impresses in the summer, but I’m not sure if the Giants would want to chance another team stealing Fidone.
With veteran practice-squad players, there’s a possibility that the Giants could hope to get Dulcich there, and that might be the more likely outcome because of Fidone II.