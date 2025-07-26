NY Giants Barely Represented on SI.com's All-Quarter Century Team
Based on how the last couple of years have gone in the Meadowlands, really the last decade, many New York Giants fans are always eager to jump into a time machine and revisit the glory days.
Whenever a media outlet assembles a list of top players from the last 25 years, there is seemingly an opportunity to reminisce about all the success the team enjoyed in the first 10-plus seasons of the millennium. Well, Sports Illustrated is not being so generous when it comes to representing the Giants on their all-quarter-century team.
Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan was the franchise's only representative, earning enough votes to crack the third-team edge rusher group.
Although he had a huge part in two of the most unforgettable plays in NFL history and defeated the dynastic New England Patriots in two separate Super Bowls, quarterback Eli Manning did not receive consideration for this all-quarter century squad.
The quarterback position was a loaded group, with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Peyton Manning all getting their due. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson was the only other signal-caller to collect votes.
Uneven regular season numbers cost Manning first-ballot enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, and it keeps him out of this grouping of modern greats.
Apart from the two-time Super Bowl MVP, other notable former Giants players missed the cut. Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his five-year run with New York, earning two Second-Team All-Pro selections and reaching 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns three times. Injuries surely sunk his chances here.
Defensive ends Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Jason Pierre-Paul each claimed First-Team All-Pro honors once in their respective Giants tenures and were all difference-makers for several years.
Chris Snee, who currently works as a scout for the Giants, was a crucial component of New York's offensive line. The retired right guard was both durable and imposing, earning a spot on two All-Pro teams and becoming a four-time Pro Bowler.
Jeremy Shockey solidified himself as an upper-echelon tight end throughout his six seasons with the Giants.
None of these men could meet MMQB's standards. It is important to appreciate the one who did, though.
This legend is one of the NY Giants' greatest ever
While no one can replace Lawrence Taylor on the field, a strong argument could be made for Michael Strahan, who helped define a new era of Big Blue football while displaying the in-game ferocity that fans had grown accustomed to seeing during the celebrated Bill Parcells era.
Strahan was a monster on the field, totaling 141.5 sacks, which ranks 10th all-time, to go along with 663 solo tackles,131 tackles for loss, 24 forced fumbles, and four interceptions in 216 regular-season games with the Giants.
He seized the 2001 "Defensive Player of the Year" award and was a four-time First-Team All-Pro. The 22.5 sacks he recorded that season are tied with T.J. Watt for the most in NFL history (Al Baker's 23.0 in 1978 is the unofficial record, as the stat was not tracked then).
The 1993 second-round draft pick was a juggernaut on the gridiron and a respected leader in the locker room. He has parlayed his larger-than-life personality into a highly prosperous television career and remains one of the most recognizable athletes in the media today.
Strahan left a permanent imprint on the Giants and NFL, so his placement on MMQB's all-quarter century team is certainly justified. Present and future players will try to follow his example and craft their own special legacy in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
