NY Giants' Defensive Front Gets Respect in New Ranking
The jury is still out on whether the offseason moves made by New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen will deliver the team back to relevancy any time soon, but there is one position unit that has Pro Football Focus feeling upbeat in its review of all the position groups for each team.
Senior analyst Zoltan Buday thinks the squad's vaunted defensive line is the third-best in the league, slotting it only behind that of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.
The franchise seems fully committed to building the team around the D-line. While there are still questions elsewhere, fans expect opposing quarterbacks to spend plenty of time on the turf.
Led by nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who has already reached elite status after tallying nine and a half sacks and an outstanding 83.9 run defense grade last season, the Giants finally appear to have solid talent around him.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns is one of the more consistent edge rushers in the league. Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux also has a double-digit sack season on his résumé and is still young enough to blossom into an impactful playmaker.
When healthy, that is already a difference-making group. But the reason Buday and so many others are in love with New York's defensive line is because of a highly acclaimed rookie outside linebacker.
Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick, mesmerized fans with his speed, agility, and toughness during his star-making 2024 campaign at Penn State. The Giants have seen all those traits up close at training camp.
Carter's arrival could be an absolute game-changer. He potentially lengthens the edge-rushing room to terrifying dimensions, allowing both Burns and Thibodeaux to stay relatively fresh.
The unanimous All-American can operate on the inside and outside, providing New York's defense with more flexibility than it has had since it won its last Super Bowl.
With all that firepower, it is all too easy to forget free-agent signing Chauncey Golston. He adds essential depth to the D-line, giving Shane Bowen even more options when calling plays.
The Giants are not very popular, considering all the analysis. PFF is dubious about the franchise as a whole, but when one understands its area of expertise, everything usually runs more smoothly.
A confident Big Blue that accentuates its strengths and obscures its weaknesses seems quite compelling.
And possibly hazardous to the health of quarterbacks who have to line up across from the unit.
