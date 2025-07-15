NY Giants Get a Quarterback in SI.com's 2024 Re-draft
Most of the moves the New York Giants made in the first half of 2025 are designed to produce immediate results, but the decision that may ultimately define this offseason and the next several years of the franchise is trading up to select quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft.
Formulating a long-term quarterback plan is the second-most important item on a team's agenda. The most crucial objective is successfully implementing said plan. It would sure be nice if Big Blue had already crossed that one off.
Perhaps they could have done so last season. Giants general manager Joe Schoen wanted to climb the draft board and take either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye in 2024, but no deal was feasible. He wound up sticking at No. 6 and grabbing wide receiver Malik Nabers, forgoing the opportunity to take a quarterback.
Although Nabers was electric in his rookie campaign, if last season was any indication, there is another promising signal-caller New York could have chosen instead. In a 2024 NFL re-draft, Daniel Flick of SI.com has the Giants picking quarterback Bo Nix.
The current Denver Broncos quarterback, the No. 12 overall selection in last year's draft, enjoyed a stellar first season in the NFL. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns on his way to a third-place finish in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Nix threw 12 interceptions and also rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns. With him behind center, Nix helped Denver seize an AFC Wild Card berth with a 10-7 record, their first postseason berth in nine seasons.
While Denver seems very happy with their decision, the Giants are hoping for Dart, whom they traded up to get this past April, to eventually produce the same type of results.
Still, there will always be a fraction of the fan base that wonders, “What if?” Nix possesses the mobility and decision-making skills to fit nicely in Giants head coach Brian Daboll's system, which makes passing on him even more brutal.
Analysts did not tout the 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year as a blue-chip prospect, but his versatility and collegiate production jumped out.
Considering the Daniel Jones era was in a fragile state at the time, drafting a quarterback in the first round seemed sensible, but Schoen did not even take a flier on one in the later rounds.
The gamble on Jones to resemble his 2022 form was a huge one, and a reason why general manager Joe Schoen had to get aggressive and bring in three signal-callers this year, including a potential long-term option in Jaxson Dart.
Perhaps Bo Nix could have been the solution, but who knows if he would have achieved the same level of production with New York?
Bo Nix would have been in a different environment with the Giants
The 25-year-old Nix has had the luxury of learning under Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton and playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. A superb defense led by Patrick Surtain II also took some pressure off his shoulders.
Although Nix had his share of adversity to overcome -- Courtland Sutton was the only pass-catcher with 60-plus receptions and 550-plus receiving yards -- he benefited from a favorable environment. That is not to diminish his brilliance in 2024. He breathed new life into that franchise.
It could be argued that the Giants did not have the pieces in place to launch Nix into immediate success.
Their offensive line fell apart after Andrew Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury, and one might contend that the receiver room would have looked drastically different without Malik Nabers.
While it remains to be seen how the new players perform on the field, the roster looks much more competent going into training camp. When Jaxson Dart is named the starter, he should ideally have a solid support system around him, including Nabers.
And should Dart develop into a franchise quarterback, the Giants will have made the right move by selecting a supremely talented playmaker with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could stumble into a spectacular situation that will cause the recent misery to quickly fade from memory.