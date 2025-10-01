NY Giants to Reportedly Host ex-Packers, Bears Receiver for Workout
With receiver Malik Nabers on injured reserve, the New York Giants are keeping all their options open in terms of filling his roster spot.
While it’s believed the Giants are planning to roll with the players they already have in the building to keep the passing game functioning at least for the upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints, the Giants are also planning to hold a workout on Friday for some receivers, including Samori Toure, according to the Daily News.
Toure originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2022 after four years at Montana and one at Nebraska. He spent the 2022-23 seasons with the Packers and the 2024 campaign with the Bears.
Toure, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, has appeared in 22 games (two starts) and has 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career.
Nabers was injured midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers when he went up to get a contested ball against Chargers cornerback Cam Hart along the right sideline, only to have his leg appear to get stuck awkwardly in the turf.
Instead of coming down with the ball, Nabers was seen grasping his right knee. He was immediately attended to by the Giants' training staff as his teammates and coaches came across the field to check in on him before he was helped onto a cart and driven off the field to the team’s locker room for further evaluation.
At the time, the Giants announced Nabers would not return to the game due to a knee injury, but the team did not declare it as an ACL injury. An MRI done on the receiver’s knee the following day confirmed everyone’s worst fears.
Head coach Brian Daboll, speaking to reporters before Wednesday's practice, said that Nabers’s absence presents a good opportunity for the other receivers on the roster.
“Those guys have been working hard. They're out here for a reason. I expect them to know what to do and go out there and do it at the highest level they can do it,” he said.
One receiver who has a golden opportunity to seize the bull by the horns is third-year wideout Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt, whom the Giants traded up to get in the third round of the 2023 draft, has been the forgotten man in the Giants’ receiver room, playing in just 35 snaps, 29 of which came on Sunday after Nabers’s injury.
Hyatt has also yet to be targeted in the passing game.
“We'll see what it ends up being,” Daboll said when asked if Hyatt could see a larger and more active role on offense.
“He's worked hard since he's been here. He's worked hard these first few weeks of the season. Whether that's on the look team, whether that's taking reps with the ones during practice, he's doing everything he can do to be as ready as he can be.”
