The Good and Bad of the New York Giants' 2025 Schedule
The 2025 NFL season is undeniably crucial for the New York Giants. Given the league's toughest schedule, winning many games will be difficult, but discernible improvement is essential.
This team must be more competitive and pass the eye test, which it has failed in the last two years. If the regime's turnaround efforts fall short, it needs to be able to sell a promising future to the Giants' incredibly patient fan base.
How this franchise handles its schedule could realistically determine its trajectory moving forward. The league gave everyone much to unpack with a brutal yet intriguing slate of games.
We will break down one key positive and negative aspect of the Giants' schedule. Considering how the last couple of campaigns have gone, starting with the bad makes for a smooth transition.
The Bad: Giants do not get to ease into the new campaign
The NFL is throwing the Giants right into the fire this September and not giving them a break until their Week 14 bye. Hazards galore from start to finish, as the pressure heats up right away.
Big Blue begins the 2025 campaign with back-to-back road matchups versus divisional foes, squaring off with the NFC Champion runner-up Washington Commanders in the opener and battling the enigmatic Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
The prospect of playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football after the team lost two NFC East games to begin the season is daunting enough to squash any excitement fans may have for the team. New York has the defensive talent to best the Cowboys and Commanders, but several newcomers may require an adjustment period.
Rivalry clashes in hostile environments do not often afford players time to settle in. The comfort of the Meadowlands could be highly beneficial for rookies Abdul Carter, Darius Alexander, Cam Skattebo, and Marcus Mbow, along with free-agent signings Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo.
But Lady Luck does not care much for the Giants these days. New York head coach Brian Daboll better get his guys ready to roll by Week 1. Otherwise, things could unravel quickly. The schedule will not relent for a while.
The Good: The final stretch of the season is much more manageable
If the campaign does get off to a rocky start and proceeds to derail by December, there is at least one saving grace. The last month of the season gives the Giants some vital flexibility.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is supposed to sit and learn behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, something he has already begun doing. However, if the team struggles against its fierce competition, Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen could be incentivized to change plans.
A strong showing by the man tapped to be the next franchise quarterback could earn the GM/HC duo some favor with ownership. Fortunately, the Giants have an opportune time to throw Dart out onto the field.
Following the Week 14 bye, New York closes the season with the Commanders, Vikings, Raiders, and Cowboys. The Raiders game is the only road trip of those four.
Those squads could be formidable, and many consider Washington a contender. Furthermore, how might matchups against the Commanders and Cowboys fall under both the good and bad categories? Well, it is simple. Location is critical.
It is much different for a revamped roster to start a season on the road than to play divisional home games late in the year. Assuming Shane Bowen can properly deploy his talented defense, this group should at least know its identity at this juncture of the campaign.
If Brian Daboll has adequately prepared Dart, he can feel content about putting the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft under center. Given the decision-making and processing issues he has to work out, the former Ole Miss star may be unable to lead the Giants to any wins during this stretch.
Leaving Dart on the bench for a full season would be optimal, but New York's circumstances are far from that. Even if Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston is starting at quarterback, Weeks 15-18 appear to be the Giants' best chance at going on a run.
