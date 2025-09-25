Shane Bowen: Giants Defense Has to Make the Plays There to Be Made
New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has dissected the film of his struggling defense since the start of the 2025 season. And while he has admitted to needing to do a better job of calling the game, he also believes the players need to do their part when it comes to making the plays there to be made.
“We've got to make them,” Bowen said Thursday. “We've had a bunch of opportunities these past two weeks. In Dallas, I think we had four or five. We had the ball in our hands with a chance to come up with it, but for whatever reason, we weren't able to come up with it.
“The one with (Washington receiver) Debo (Samuel) in the end zone–(safety Tyler) Nubin has it, and Debo's hand knocks it away late. The two, when they're both diving (against the Chiefs), Nubin has it, and Bobby dives and knocks it away.
“So, continue to emphasize being tight and getting our hands on the football. But we've got to come down with them and make the play when we have our opportunities.”
It sounds simple, and indeed it could very well be a part of the problem. Since the start of the season, the Giants' defense has looked disjointed. The front seven has done a fairly decent job of applying pressure on the passer, though with just a 32.8% pass pressure rate (23rd in the league), that could be improved.
Meanwhile, the back end of the defense has failed to capitalize on the opportunities that have been there, as Bowen noted. Of their 35 quarterback hurries, the Giants, who have a -2 turnover differential, have only managed one interception and no forced fumbles.
Over the last two seasons, the Giants have a -10 turnover ratio, tying them for 27th with two other teams for the worst turnover ratio over that span.
The lack of takeaways by the defense isn’t helping the struggling offense, which could certainly benefit from having a shorter field with which to work.
“We've got to find ways to take advantage of those situations and come away with the football,” Bowen stressed.
That’s the easy part. The hard part is doing it, and for that, it comes down to execution and want.
