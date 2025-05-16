Why This Four-game Stretch is New York Giants' Most Challenging in 2025
The New York Giants have enjoyed an extremely productive offseason, which some might even call too good to be true.
However, a four-game stretch in the 2025 schedule could tell the story of how improved the Giants' roster is. Based on their opponents’ combined winning percentage (.574) last year, the Giants are facing the toughest schedule.
While many will look at the gauntlet that awaits the team in the first six weeks of the season, which starts on the road against the Washington Commanders and ends at home against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Weeks 8-12 will see New York face a combination of credible contenders, well-coached squads, and a breakout candidate who cannot be overlooked. Surviving this group of games would warrant a celebration.
Week 8: at Philadelphia
The good news is that the Giants will be done facing the defending Super Bowl champions before Halloween. The bad news is everything else, though. While Philly did lose key contributors like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, it still boasts one of the most balanced rosters in the league.
There is vital continuity on the offense, as star quarterback/running back duo Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley line up behind an elite offensive line. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith comprise one of the most lethal one-two wide receiver punches today, and tight end Dallas Goedert is steady when healthy.
The Eagles' defense should remain a strength as well. Former Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is a sneaky free agency pickup who has the potential to become general manager Howie Roseman's latest hidden gem. Linebacker Zack Baun and defensive lineman Jalen Carter help anchor a fierce front seven, and defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean anchor a stingy secondary.
Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Giants offense will have to work hard to string together first-downs in the face of a complete attack and one of the rowdiest sports crowds. The defense might need to do the heavy lifting and force a couple of turnovers if Big Blue is going to hold its own in Lincoln Financial Field. As usual, this NFC East clash should be hard when these two teams meet.
Week 9: San Francisco
The San Francisco 49ers have undergone plenty of changes since competing in Super Bowl LVIII, with many valuable contributors now playing elsewhere. However, they still have enough core players from that team, making them a tricky opponent the Giants cannot afford to take lightly.
If the Niners can avoid the catastrophic injury luck that ravaged them last year, they could be dangerous once again. Running back Christian McCaffrey played only four games during the 2024-25 campaign. Their offensive game plan is more complex to predict if this supremely versatile athlete is on the field.
Ultimately, this winnable matchup could hinge on the Giants' offensive line. Containing 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa would open things up more for Wilson, who can then rely on explosive wide receiver Malik Nabers to attack a defense with some question marks.
If New York were to win a battle of the trenches versus San Francisco, that would be potential evidence that the Giants’ O-line is finally in good shape.
Week 10: at Chicago
Dysfunction and disappointment filled the Windy City last season, something Giants fans can relate to. The Chicago Bears suffered several gut-wrenching losses en route to a 5-12 record, but they are not the same team.
Management hired offensive guru Ben Johnson as the new head coach. Then, it proceeded to surround young quarterback Caleb Williams with dependable protectors like All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and intriguing playmakers like rookies Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland.
The Bears have implemented a promising vision and are positioned to succeed. That could spell trouble for the road team in this Week 10 showdown. However, their inexperience and youth could be their undoing versus the Giants.
Head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will want to test Chicago's reinforced O-Line with their impressive crop of pass-rushers, which includes exceptionally talented rookie Abdul Carter.
On offense, it would benefit New York to wear down a defense that surrendered 136.3 rushing yards per game in 2024-25. A running back trio consisting of Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, and Devin Singletary could be up to the task.
Week 11: Green Bay
The Giants return to the Meadowlands to battle quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in a Nov. 16 clash. This will mark the first time they encounter old friend Xavier McKinney since he left last offseason in free agency.
Expect the All-Pro safety to be motivated, especially since New York signed Jevon Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million contract in March.
Beyond the "revenge game" storyline, this should be a compelling matchup destined to go down to the wire. Love is sometimes prone to questionable decision-making in the pocket, making him potentially vulnerable to Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, Carter, and the rest of Big Blue's front seven.
However, the 26-year-old quarterback could be less likely to commit mistakes following his team's offseason moves. The Packers drafted dynamic wide receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams and signed solid guard Aaron Banks to fortify the offensive line.
An offense that ranked eighth in the NFL with 27.1 points per game could be even more effective next season. Green Bay is typically a challenging foe, which should be no different this year.
Week 12: at Detroit
Despite losing their offensive (Ben Johnson, Chicago) and defensive (Aaron Glenn, Jets) coordinators to head coaching positions, the Detroit Lions remain an intimidating NFC roadblock. Assuming they have more fortune in the health department, Dan Campbell's squad should give the Giants all they can handle.
Pro Football Network named the Lions New York's toughest opponent on the schedule. The Lions have playmakers on both sides of the ball and unparalleled confidence. Quarterback Jared Goff is a pro and could circumvent a defensive onslaught with swift short and intermediate passes. This road game should be draining.
But, as the Commanders showed in the playoffs, Detroit is far from unbeatable. Russell Wilson can unleash one of his patented "moon balls" on a secondary that allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL.
Although the 36-year-old is long removed from his Super Bowl-winning form, he can occasionally inflict damage. Daboll better hope this is one of those occasions. Cornerback D.J. Reed is an acceptable replacement for Carlton Davis, but that does not mean he can suppress Malik Nabers.
If the Giants can grab two or more wins in these five consecutive Sunday afternoon showdowns, their active offseason will have paid off. Hopefully, they will be better off for having gone through such an arduous 17-game slate.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.