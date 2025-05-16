Giants’ 2025 Travel Mileage Revealed
For the second straight year, the New York Giants’ 2025 travel schedule isn’t too bad, ranking 21st among the 32 NFL teams with an approximate total distance of 16,081 miles.
That is 3,214 miles less than their 2024 travel schedule distance of 19,295 miles, which included a trip to Germany last season. The Giants logged the 16th-most travel miles in 2024.
This year, the Giants will travel the farthest west to Sin City, where they have a December 27 date with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to the Air Miles Calculator, that trip is approximately 2,227 miles.
The Giants’ second-longest trip is to Denver in Week 7, approximately 1,604 miles.
Otherwise, the Giants have three “hop, skip, and a jump” trips.
Those include Week 1 (Washington), Week 8 (Philadelphia), and Week 13 (New England, two of which the team usually travels to by train and the other (Philadelphia) by bus.
Fortunately for the Giants, they don’t have any back-to-back West Coast games necessitating setting up temporary shop away from their team headquarters.
They also don’t have any international games this year, which would further add to the stress associated with travel.
The Giants will host two West Coast teams, the Chargers and 49ers, whose travel mileage ranks first (37,086) and fifth (28,363), respectively.
