Third-year Player Predicted to be Giants' 2024 Breakout Player
While many eyes will be on New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, the team's first-round draft pick this summer, another Giants receiver is considered a potential breakout candidate.
That would be third-year man Wan'Dale Robinson, of whom New York Giants on SI editor Patricia Traina, who made the selection, wrote, "Much attention is going to be on first-round draft pick Malik Nabers, but it might behoove Giants foes to pay an equal amount of attention to Robinson, who in his third year is coming off a strong spring showing.
"Robinson, fully recovered from a torn ACL injury sustained in 2022, finished second among Giants receivers last season in yards after the catch (291) and is an underrated yet essential part of what the Giants are hoping for their passing offense to be this season.”
Robinson, who returned from a torn ACL last year, has a 76.1 percent catch rate in two NFL seasons. Initially, something of a headscratcher when he was chosen in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Kentucky, the 5-8 185-pound receiver has shown good speed and quickness, which has allowed the Giants to deploy him creatively not just as a receiver but also as an option out of the backfield.
Last year, Robinson led the team with 60 catches, posting 525 yards and one touchdown in 15 games. Fully healthy, Robinson proved he could be a playmaker, with a minimum of 20 receptions.
This past spring, a fully healthy Robinson had a solid showing, his confidence growing by leaps and bounds every week. He told reporters that he finally felt like himself again after having a full off-season to train rather than to mix in rehab.
“(That) was a really big deal to me just to be able to go back home and do everything I could and get back to myself,” he said.
“I would say in this off-season, I hit some numbers that I hadn't hit ever, so it was pretty nice to see that. Hopefully, being able to hit those numbers fully in pads and just show that explosiveness out there on the field.”
See who the other 31 NFL team publishers selected as their choices for breakout seasons as teams begin their ramp-ups for trainign camp.