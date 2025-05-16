This Game Among the "Most Interesting" on Giants' 2025 Schedule
New York Giants fans had a fairly good idea of the pain that awaited them on the 2025 NFL schedule, but the official release unleashed more anguish than they even imagined.
In a year when general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are under considerable pressure to produce better results, the team is forced to trudge through the league's hardest strength of schedule. Even a revitalized roster packed with promise could struggle to accumulate wins while running the gauntlet.
If the season is lost early, Schoen and Daboll may change course and take firm action to secure their jobs. They will want to find a silver lining amid the potential darkness, which might go by Jaxson Dart's name.
The possibility of seeing the rookie quarterback leap over Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the depth chart and assume the starting role late in the year intrigues Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.
For that reason, the senior writer included the Giants' Week 15 home matchup versus the Washington Commanders as one of the 13 most interesting games of the new campaign.
"Here we fast-forward to the end of a Giants season that, while more promising than a year ago, is probably going to need a diversion during the leaner weeks," Orr writes.
"New York's out-of-division schedule includes dates with the entire NFC North and the AFC West. It likely won't end in a playoff berth, but if it ends with a few salivating Dart starts, we will have a much rosier opinion on the 2026 season with another strong draft class to support it.
Daboll has already penciled in Wilson as the starter, and Dart is expected to learn behind the Super Bowl champion and one-time first-round draft pick Winston. However, if the Giants feel comfortable with the 21-year-old's development, they could give him the nod in the season's final stretch.
Besides, it wouldn't be the first time the organization has deemphasized the present in favor of a rookie Ole Miss quarterback. That plan worked out well in the past.
Will the Giants roll with Dart by Week 15?
New York's bye is Week 15, so inserting Dart into the starting job the following Sunday against the visiting Commanders makes sense.
One could also say the subsequent matchups against the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys comprise the easiest stretch on Big Blue's 2025 schedule (such as it is). Management may decide that a Dec. 15 clash with an NFC East rival is the perfect time to jump-start the Jaxson Dart era.
With or without the First-Team All-SEC selection -- 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 69.3 completion percentage in 2024 -- the Giants could have their hands full with the Commanders.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels led the franchise to the NFC Championship in his first NFL season and will have another dynamic weapon to wield on offense following the addition of Deebo Samuel. His wall of protection figures to be sturdier, with left tackle Laremy Tunsil joining the offensive line.
Despite the front office's proactive approach, Washington is still a possible regression candidate. Seven of the team's 12 regular-season wins came by five points or less, and a few particularly wild endings broke out in their favor.
Are the Commanders just clutch under pressure, or is their luck bound to even out? The Giants are hoping the latter will prove accurate. In any case, they should have the defensive personnel to pressure Daniels. Pro Bowlers Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, and rookie Abdul Carter can all make plays that impact this divisional game.
Football is often won in the trenches, and this Week 15 battle should be no different. If he is under center, Dart will need enough time to operate in the pocket.
A productive showing versus last season's NFC runner-up could do wonders for Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, and the entire Giants community. With such implications attached, this one could be a doozy.
