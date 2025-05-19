This Giant Picked as Most Likely Post-draft Breakout Candidate
The New York Giants added to the offensive line during free agency and the NFL Draft, but for this perennially unstable unit to become collectively reliable, one specific homegrown talent must take a noticeable step forward in his development.
Third-year center John Michael Schmitz is one such player who needs to take a big step forward in Year 3. Schmitz struggled to make an impact as a rookie, and although he was better last year, some will argue he’s still not where he should be.
Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus is optimistic that Schmitz will rise above the pressure. He lists him as the Giants' post-draft breakout candidate, making a strong case that may cause skeptics to reconsider their stance on the 26-year-old.
"After a poor rookie season in 2023 as the lowest-graded center in the league, Schmitz showed important improvement in 2024, playing nearly 1,000 snaps and moving up to 31st (of 43) in offensive grade for his position," Macri said.
"Schmitz improved mostly as a run blocker, ranking 17th at the position (67.0) after ranking 34th (of 37) as a rookie.
“As a pass blocker, Schmitz was more effective, allowing fewer pressures and just one more sack on 162 more pass-blocking snaps. Year 3 is often important for offensive linemen, as most will have their best season to date, and Schmitz is on the right track to follow suit."
Will Schmitz figure it out in 2025?
The Giants have been trying to fix their O-line for the better part of a decade. Many heavily link the franchise's recent decline in success and prestige to that particular issue. If the 2022 All-American evolves as Macri suggests and the other linemen perform to their standard, this long-standing problem could be solved.
That is a significant burden on Schmitz's shoulders, but such is the center's responsibility. By nature, he is an incredibly important component of this team. How the former Minnesota standout performs in the trenches could greatly determine New York's ceiling next season.
So, we must answer whether he can break through during the 2025 NFL campaign. As Macri notes, Schmitz is trending in a somewhat promising direction, but expectations must be tempered.
A 50.2 pass-blocking grade, which he posted last season, is an obvious concern if one puts stock in those grades.
That said, if one interprets a "breakout candidate" as dependable production, then Schmitz should have a good chance of reaching that bar. The offensive line should be more versatile, which could make the center's job easier.
Health and continuity will be essential for the unit's growth. The Giants' wall of protection looked formidable in the early part of the 2024-25 season, but injuries left them ill-equipped to move forward.
If left tackle Andrew Thomas and the rest of the O-Line can stay on the field together for extended periods, positive results will likely follow.
Schmitz's presence and output are critical. The Giants did not add another viable center in the offseason, so it is time for him to validate Big Blue's faith.
He possesses the tools to blossom into a valued member of the line. Now, he must put everything together on the field.
