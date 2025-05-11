This "Unbelievable" Possibility Could Happen to Giants
The New York Giants have their quarterback plan in place, including the unofficial depth chart reading of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito. But the regime is in desperation mode, and when that happens, plans often change.
But we all know that the best laid plans sometimes take a last-minute turn that brings the unexpected, and when it comes to the Giants, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, has a scenario that could come to fruition that a year ago would have been out of the question.
Benjamin predicts a world where Winston could replace Wilson of the latter struggles and Big Blue compiles losses.
"The fact he's set to back up Wilson, who's now become a journeyman of his own, is certainly notable, given that they're both in New York, where the Giants were still hoping to squeeze something out of Daniel Jones in 2024," Benjamin said.
Could Winston unseat Wilson?
It is important to remember that New York signed Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract before it inked the Super Bowl XLVIII champion to a one-year deal with a guaranteed $10.5 million.
Although general manager Schoen did not feel confident enough to give the unpredictable gunslinger a clear shot at QB1, the move suggests there is at least a conceivable possibility he becomes the starter.
The Giants were starving for viable quarterbacks in the short term and long term, so they rolled the dice on multiple veterans in the hopes that at least one would work out. The organization is fully aware that both are currently wild cards, however.
Wilson has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, was a disastrous play-call away from winning another, and has 10 Pro Bowl selections to his name. He was also fairly competent with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, throwing 16 touchdowns to only five interceptions in 11 starts. But No. 3 does not inspire a ton of optimism anymore.
The man is 36 years old, considerably less mobile than he was in his Seattle Seahawks heyday and much more dependent on the supporting cast around him. The downside to the Wilson experiment is obvious.
Jameis Winston comes with warning signs but lacks the impressive credentials and stability his fellow veteran possesses. However, he is also an igniting presence who can spark a welcome offensive surge if he avoids combusting himself.
The good and bad of Jameis Winston
Winston, the 2013 national champion and Heisman Trophy winner, notably posted 334 passing yards and three touchdowns in an upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens while playing for the Cleveland Browns last October.
Winston exuded infectious energy that appeared to positively affect the offense. Keep in mind that Dart named the 31-year-old the player with whom he most wanted to train.
Last year, Winston tossed 13 TDs and 12 picks, and the Browns went 2-5 with him as the starting quarterback. The erratic Winston will play his team into a game and knock them back out of it with a reckless heave. It is a wild ride that Schoen and Daboll might not want to enter in a potentially make-or-break year.
But if the Giants are looking for a jolt, the former No. 1 overall pick can provide it. With an average depth of target of 9.7 last season (Wilson's was 8.4), Winston could be the best signal-caller to further tap into wide receiver Malik Nabers' playmaking prowess in 2025.
While the present is crucial, building for the future is also a priority. He could help New York position itself for a breakthrough in the 2026-27 campaign. When Winston sticks around long enough, he finds a way to get on the field.
What About Jaxson Dart?
Dart, the Giants’ first-round rookie, had onlookers buzzing with his showing at the team’s rookie minicamp in which he went 13-20 in seven-on-seven drills, made quick decisions, and put some zip on his passes.
While the future looks bright for Dart, the Giants are in no rush to put him out onto the field before he’s ready to take the offense’s reins.
Simply put, it’s highly unlikely that Dart will leapfrog over Winston for QB2, let alone unseat Wilson as the projected starter, unless the injury bug were to wipe out both veteran signal callers.
Regardless of how the team finishes in the standings, the Giants should have one of the league's most improved, if not intriguing, quarterback rooms next season.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.