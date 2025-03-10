Tiki Barber Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Fit for Giants
The idea of Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback for the New York Giants next season has drawn mixed reactions among the fan base.
But if people thoroughly consider the team's options, they might realize that Rodgers is a more sensible fit than they think, an opinion shared by retired Giants running back turned sports talk show host Tiki Barber.
The Giants’ “Ring of Honor” member and current radio co-host on WFAN's Evan & Tiki initially pushed back on such a scenario. He is on board now, though, because of the quality of affordable veteran bridge quarterback options.
"I remember when you first brought (Rodgers to Giants) up, it was absurd," Barber told co-host Evan Roberts last Monday.
"And the more you talked about it, the more it made sense. Because currently, we know the situation with the Giants. They do not have a quarterback... so if you were going to draft or find a free agent, you might as well go after Aaron Rodgers."
Barber, who spent 10 seasons with the Giants and is the franchise's all-time leading rusher (10,449 yards), believes it is wiser for the front office to target the polarizing quarterback rather than spending draft capital on Kirk Cousins or forking over $40 million annually to Sam Darnold.
He views Rodgers as a logical bridge option, assuming that is what New York is looking for this offseason.
"Aaron Rodgers is on the street and free, and he should be capable for at least a year, maybe two," Barber opined. "So, as a bridge, it makes sense."
Does Aaron Rodgers deserve another chance in NY?
The skepticism surrounding a possible union with Rodgers justifiably stems from the disaster that ensued with the New York Jets last season.
The Super Bowl XLV MVP failed to live up to the lofty expectations the franchise and its fan base set despite having the luxury of bringing in a bunch of his buddies, like wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Moreover, he turned 41 years old in December.
If the 2025 NFL campaign goal is truly playoffs or bust, acquiring Rodgers is probably not a route worth exploring. Here's the thing, though: What available quarterback inspires that type of confidence?
Darnold enjoyed a career year with the Minnesota Vikings last season, but New York might not be willing to pay the price to acquire his services.
Cousins lost the starting job with the Atlanta Falcons, and who knows if he’d even be available to be had in a trade or if the Giants want to take on his contract? Russell Wilson faded down the stretch and could command more money in free agency. Justin Fields is intriguing, but does he have the experience the Giants want?
Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games for the Jets. Those statistics belie the dysfunction that afflicted the squad as a whole. He was sacked 40 times and did not display the chemistry with Adams or Garrett Wilson that many hoped. And yet, the four-time regular season MVP comes with no more risk than the aforementioned quarterbacks.
The negative aspects of Aaron Rodgers's experience prevent some fans from recognizing that the Jets were already a mess before he arrived. Joe Douglas has operated as the general manager since 2019 and was the one who drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in 2021. Robert Saleh had an 11-23 record as head coach before the team even traded for Rodgers.
Although the aging quarterback seemed to wield too much power at times, he cannot be solely blamed for those men's job losses. The Jets were troubled long before Rodgers stepped into the Meadowlands, and there is a chance that continued after his departure.
Maybe the Giants and Rodgers can help each other
The Giants have many problems to fix, but that does not mean a fling with Rodgers has to go as poorly as it did with their roommate. After all, this organization prides itself on professionalism, right? Co-owner John Mara can prove it by refusing to acquiesce to any of the 10-time Pro Bowler's demands.
Rodgers must exercise self-awareness and realize he is not the belle of the ball anymore. This is a chance for him to seek Big Apple redemption. For the G-Men, it is a way to preserve draft capital and bring in an experienced signal-caller who can hold down the fort until the long-term starter is ready to take over.
If Joe Schoen wants to draft Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or any quarterback in the 2025 class, it might be useful for them to learn from one of the best of his generation.