Report Projects Contract Length & Values for Top Pending Free Agent Quarterbacks
The search for a new quarterback is both unnerving and exciting. Risk intertwines with promise to create conflicted emotions galore. This is what New York Giants fans are experiencing right now. They know their team will have a new starting quarterback but do not know who it will be.
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are possible choices, but general manager Joe Schoen could always decide that free agency is the cleanest way to acquire his new quarterback. However, that process would only raise more questions.
Does the team target a relatively inexpensive bridge option like Jameis Winston, or does it jump closer to the top of the talent pool and try to lure in Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson? If the Giants prefer the latter route, what might the cost be?
Pro Football Network considered various factors, such as spending trends, demand, and on-field performance, to determine the potential contract value and length for the two signal-callers expected to command the most money on the open market this offseason.
According to their projections, Darnold will sign a three to four-year deal for $35-40 million per year, and Wilson figures to land in the $30-$35 million range on a two to three-year contract.
Those figures are steep for someone who has had only one productive season and is 36 years old and well past his prime, but at the same time, this is what the market is for the most important position in football. New York will have to pay a hefty price if it wishes to significantly upgrade its quarterback in the 2025-26 campaign.
These free agents are pretty different, so Schoen would have to thoroughly weigh all the pros and cons of signing one.
Did Darnold have a breakthrough last year?
Darnold enjoyed a breakout regular season with the Minnesota Vikings after languishing in the NFL for six years. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, ranking fifth in both categories. He displayed strong decision-making skills and impressive arm talent—until the two biggest games of his career.
With the top seed in the playoffs on the line, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft posted a 43.9 completion percentage versus the Detroit Lions in Week 18.
He then made a pedestrian effort against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round. His offensive line let him down in that game—he was sacked nine times—but Darnold did not impress on the big stage.
The Giants have their own offensive line issues to address, so Darnold could run into similar struggles unless that unit’s depth is fixed. However, if head coach Brian Daboll can help make him comfortable in the pocket, he should find success with wide receiver Malik Nabers.
But betting on the 27-year-old to enter his peak rather than becoming a one-year wonder is a massive gamble to make at a $35-40 million average annual salary.
Could Russell Wilson stabilize the Giants' offense?
Wilson has a safer track record. He is a Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowl selection with a wealth of experience to lend to a locker room. Wilson might be the most appealing among all the veteran bridge quarterback options the Giants have at their disposal.
The one-time second-team All-Pro can help the offense limit its mistakes, enabling it to play competitive football more frequently. Given the pressure mounting within the organization, that is a valuable thing to bring to the table.
Wilson does come with drawbacks, though. He turns 37 during next season and no longer poses much of a rushing threat. His ceiling is lower than Darnold's, as he averaged only 225.6 passing yards per game. Still, he kept the Pittsburgh Steelers afloat long enough for them to clinch a playoff berth.
Paying Wilson or Darnold an excess of $30 million per year is an uneasy scenario, but this happens when you go 9-25 over a two-season span. The Giants are in an unenviable spot and could now find themselves settling for a less-than-ideal solution to their problem.