Tommy DeVito Reflects on Growth from Rookie Season Ahead of New Assignment
At the beginning of last season, Tommy DeVito wasn't even a thought in the NFL world. The New York Giants had just given Daniel Jones a four-year deal, with Tyrod Taylor backing him up for the second consecutive season. The Giants' quarterback room was thought to be set, with DeVito on the practice squad as a developmental prospect.
Well, emergencies came in 2023. Jones and Taylor both sustained injuries, allowing DeVito to take over for a few weeks. That's when the madness started. DeVito's first start came in Week 10, an uneventful 49-17 beatdown from the rival Dallas Cowboys. He did manage to throw two touchdowns, but the next week would begin the streak.
DeVito led the Giants to three straight wins, earning many nicknames along the way. 'Tommy Cutlets' was born, and the Giants were one game out of a wild card spot, sitting at 4-7. The run would eventually end in Week 15 with a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but DeViito's legacy was established in a short amount of time.
He'll now get another opportunity, as the Giants elected to bench Daniel Jones and roll with DeVito in Week 12, a move that DeVito said he prepared for just in case.
“I was open to all outcomes. It's kind of something that I've been preparing for since last year,” he said. “You always say, ‘Stay ready, even though you're quarterback three. Stay ready, you never know’. And it's kind of similar to last year; you never know. But continuing to work throughout this whole season so far, learn, practice, just make the most of it, so that way when the opportunity comes, you'll be ready for it.”
While last season's personal success was fun, DeVito's only focused on the now.
"Last year was a good story and all; it was kind of like how it happened, but all the fun and games outside, it was fun, it was last year, I'm kind of over that,” he said Wednesday in his first public comments since being named the starter.
“I'm sticking to football now, not that I wasn't before, but really focused on that, the external stuff will be on pause. I already had talks with everybody around me, my inner circle, it will stay very tight, and make sure that everything is about production on Sunday."
DeVito's first start this season will come against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in front of the Giants faithful. Last season was fun, but one area he struggled in was taking sacks. DeVito was sacked 37 times at an insane 17.2% rate.
While the offensive line was in shambles last season, he resorted to those bad habits. Luckily this year, he noticed his flaws and should have more of a chance with an improved unit protecting him.
"Trying to avoid more negative plays than I was. Sometimes taking some sacks where I could have found a way to get the ball out or make a better decision. So really just the growth from year one to year two of watching a lot more film of myself, of other people and just getting some more ideas for when I’m out there."
Now that DeVito's holding the reins of the franchise’s offense, how does he plan to lead his teammates? This is certainly a different scenario from last season when he played due to injuries rather than coaching decisions. The team has his back, but how can DeVito assure his teammates that?
"Same thing as it was last year, I'm going to give you everything I can on the field. I put my heart and soul into it all the time, leading up to it, the preparation, and ultimately going out and playing on game day. But most importantly, enjoy doing it."
DeVito feels he’s matured as a quarterback in several areas, most notably his mental approach.
DeVito’s first start this year comes amid an emotional time in the quarterback room. Both Jones and Lock are obviously not happy with the coaches' direction. DeVito said he feels for both and that all remains good among the three quarterbacks.
“We have a really tight group. I think that everybody knows it's not our decision. It's the coach's decision, the organization's decision, so it's nothing – there's no bad blood for any one of us, no matter who it was,” he said.
“We're always just supportive of each other because all three of us have been in that situation where you're not starting, or you are starting, and when you are starting, you just want all the support possible, and there's no elephant in the room, there's nothing like that.
“And I think that we have a really good group here, and they're supporting me really well as me and Drew were supporting DJ, Drew was supporting me. It would be the same way all the way around.”
DeVito believes he can bring the spark to the Giants offense they’re looking for.
“Yeah, I think I bring a certain confidence, energy, swag, whatever you call it, to the team, to the people around me,” he said. “I think I've kind of always had that growing up from when I was even younger, so I kind of just bring that energy.
“It's like a children's game. Obviously, there's a lot more money and a lot more stakes into it. Still, at the same time, if you don't enjoy going out there, you don't play with the same kind of passion that you would if you did, so really just trying to keep everybody's high spirits up, enjoy it, and just bring energy when I'm out there.”