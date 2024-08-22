Two Significant Remaining Question Marks as Giants Training Camp Ends
It seems like it was only a few days ago the New York Giants threw open their doors for their annual summer training camp to the scores of fans interested in seeing some of the new faces like receiver Malik Nabers and outside linebacker Brian Burns.
Yet, here we are, some five weeks later, and the metal stands in the parking lots are long gone, the weather is getting cooler, the 53-man roster cuts are around the corner, and the start of the regular season is not all that far away.
Yes, summer training camp is over and it was an interesting one to say the least. We learned quite a bit and then there were things that we’re still waiting to learn, so let’s take a look at one remaining question on each side of the ball.
Offense: Quarterback Daniel Jones
Some would like you to believe that starting quarterback Daniel Jones’s accuracy issues on deep balls are due to the rust of not playing football after tearing his ACL in early November last year.
But then no one has yet to explain why so many other NFL quarterbacks whose teams didn’t make the postseason were able to come in despite being out of action just a few weeks longer than Jones was and not look as inconsistent. And no one seems to be able to explain the prior inconsistencies in Jones’s performance during the first five years of his career.
Yes, Jones has new receivers in tight end Theo Johnson and wide receiver Malik Nabers, but wasn’t the whole point of upgrading the talent around him to help him be sharper?
It’s probably fair to wonder if some of the timing issues Jones has had are a result of his post-snap reads in which he;s either not reading quick enough or not trusting what he sees, resulting in him getting rid of the ball a split second or two too late, thereby affecting the timing of the throw.
The silver lining here is that Jones didn’t miss a single training camp rep coming off that ACL injury. Even better news for him is that the Giants weren’t able to draft a young gun slinger to replace him to where the mere presence of that guy could have had Jones subconsciously looking over his shoulder.
Still even better for Jones is that head coach Brian Daboll, who collaborated with the quarterback on taking Daboll’s nase system and adding things in that Jones feels comfortable doing, is going to call the plays this year.
And if all that’s not enough for Jones to jump for joy, he has a vastly improved offensive line in front of him.
All of this should add up to an improved season for Jones, who after this year has no more guaranteed money owed to him. It’s a gamble for the Giants, for if Jones doesn’t get back to at least being the quarterback he was in 2022, that means the Giants will have to start all over again next year at the position, potentially pushing the rebuild back by at least one season.
It’s a lot to bank on, but there is optimism that once the Giants get into game planning and if everyone around Jones stays healthy (unlike last year), the quarterback, who has clearly been sporting a hip on his shoulder since the spring comes out of the gate and silences his critics.
Defense: The Young Cornerbacks
There were many revealing moments during the Giants offseason-centric Hard Knocks series that aired last month, one of which was how desperately general manager Joe Schoen wanted to land an outside cornerback in the second round to pair with second-year man DEonte Banks.
Alas for Schoen and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, the team chose to trade for outside linebacker Brian Burns, a trade that cost them the higher of their two second-round draft picks which had they had, they likely would have been able to get the cornerback they wanted.
It’s not that the Burns trade was an ill-advised one–far from it. But by not getting a cornerback in the draft, the Giants have been forced to roll with what they have in Cor’Dale Flott (injured yet again) and Nick McCloud, neither of whom have quelled concerns about the position.
Thus, expect the Giants to be VERY active on the waiver wire. The team’s recent restructuring of left tackle Andrew Thomas’s contract (not the max conversion but just enough to add another $3+ million to the pot) could be a sign that the Giants have their eye on a potential cornerback addition who will either shake loose on cutdown day or who might become available via trade.