Wan'Dale Robinson Could Be Secret Weapon in Giants' Offensive Transformation
The New York Giants drafted Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with a specific plan in mind for the young receiver.
Unfortunately, that plan had to be put on hold because Robinson has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted.
But once he overcame his hurdles–he suffered a torn ACL in his rookie campaign, which caused him to start out slowly last year–he still finished the 2023 season as the Giants' leading pass-catcher with 60 receptions.
Now that his injury is behind him–he proudly shared that his off-season GPS numbers have “hit some numbers that I hadn't hit ever”--Robinson, one of the standouts of the spring practices, is excited to see what the coaches have in store for him this season.
“I feel like I'm kind of back to myself all the way,” he said after the team wrapped up its minicamp practices. “Having a full off-season to train and not have to rehab, so it was a really big deal to me just to be able to go back home and do everything I was able to do and get back to myself.”
Robinson has been so consistent at camp that he has some believing that he could sneak up on opponents who put all their efforts into slowing down rookie first-round draft pick Malik Nabers.
“Yeah, he's a good football player,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Robinson. “We ask him to do a lot of things. I think he's got really good quickness, and good speed, and a very dependable player for us.
“For the quarterbacks, they know where he's going to be most of the time. He runs a variety of routes. Not just always inside, we’ve moved him outside too as well. Smart–very, very smart. Does a good job in that room.”
Robinson saw 85.6 percent of his targets less than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage during the 2023 season. Whether that changes this year remains to be seen, but Robinson is ready for it if it does.
“I'm just there to do whatever I'm supposed to do,” he said. “At the end of the day, whatever my role may be, just getting open, doing what I'm supposed to do, getting open on third down for Daniel (Jones), and just going out there to make plays.”
He is also ready to assume a leadership role.
“They kind of put that on me towards the end of last year, knowing I would be one of the older guys now,” Robinson said.
“I've kind of tried to take it upon myself just to do whatever I can out there on the field, teaching the guys how we do things around here. It's nice for them to know that I can do that.”
