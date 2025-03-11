What New York Giants Are Getting in IDL Roy Robertson-Harris
After signing cornerback Paulson Adebo as their first offseason acquisition, the New York Giants doubled down on the defensive side of the football by signing veteran interior defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who has played for Jacksonville, Chicago, and most recently, Seattle.
Robertson-Harris signed a two-year contract worth up to $10 million, which is suited for a rotational spot starter or backup defensive player. In 2024, he was used as a rotational defensive lineman for the Jaguars and Seahawks. He played all 17 games but only started in two of them.
Robertson-Harris fits as an addition to the Giants' four-man defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence. He can help on twists/stunts, crashing into the interior offensive line to create a void for the looping edge rusher to fly through with a direct path into the face of the opposing quarterback.
He offers positional flexibility as a pass rusher. He rushes from defensive tackle and edge rush positions. He is sufficient at both. Over the last three seasons, he has 9.5 sacks.
Robertson-Harris can also add value to a run defense that allowed over 130 yards per game on the ground.
One area of defense that NFL teams can never have too much depth in is the defensive line. Robertson-Harris is not a world-beater, but being a solid rotational piece is an effective role for an NFL team to fill.
The Giants can still draft a high-ceiling and high-impact interior defensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft. Does Roy Robertson-Harris fit the New York Giants' defense? Yes–as a role-specific player.
