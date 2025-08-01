Why NY Giants Should Not Trade for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
There’s nothing better than seeing a division opponent get weaker, especially when that opponent is on the schedule early in the season. But for those who are pondering whether the New York Giants should place a call to the Washington Commanders for disgruntled receiver Terry McLaurin, the answer is a resounding no.
This has nothing to do with McLaurin as a player. He’s a fine receiver–the best that Washington has. But in no universe does it make sense for the Giants to trade for a receiver who is about to turn 30 years old on September 15.
This has everything to do with priorities, specifically Malik Nabers. Nabers, who just turned 22 on July 28, is entering the second year of his rookie contract, so he won’t be eligible to seek an extension until after next year, at which time the Giants will also undoubtedly pick up the option year in his rookie deal.
But as we have seen thus far from general manager Joe Schoen, when a player has achieved a postseason honor such as Pro Bowl or All-Pro, he tries to get out ahead of any potential contract disputes by rewarding the player with a new deal.
This is the approach he took with left tackle Andrew Thomas and with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and such as what he tried to do with former running back Saquon Barkley.
Simply put, barring a catastrophe, Nabers is going to get paid handsomely in a couple of years. The Giants do not need to add another high-priced receiver who might potentially cut into the younger Nabers’ production.
And about the ptrojected cost?
The other reason why it’s best to stop dreaming about McLaurin in a Giants uniform is that not only does it not make sense for the Giants, who are not a receiver away from a Super Bowl run, to make a major interdivision trade, the Giants’ cup isn’t exactly overflowing with resources.
The Giants, remember, traded away their 2026 third-round draft pick to the Texans so they could acquire quarterback Jaxson Dart.
While New York did pick up an extra sixth-rounder in the Darren Waller trade with Miami and are owed Dallas’ sixth-round pick thanks to the Jordan Phillips trade last summer, the Giants are not projected to get comp picks next year, which means they’ll have seven picks to address whatever needs pop up.
If anything, Giants fans might want to hope for McLaurin’s standoff with the Commanders to extend into Week 1 of the regular season, which is just as much of a win as anything.
