Draft Experts Compare Top Pro Comparisons to Top Draft Prospects
It is unknown what position the New York Giants will address in the 2025 NFL Draft, but whether they select their next long-term quarterback or target a versatile talent who can play on both sides of the ball, Big Blue must come away with another building block with the No. 3 pick.
The Giants are a potential landing spot for prospects like star quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, two-way phenom Travis Hunter, unanimous All-American edge rusher Abdul Carter, and national championship-winning defensive tackle Mason Graham (also unanimous All-American).
Various national media outlets, such as ESPN, Pro Football Focus, and The 33rd Team, have compared NFL players to these rising stars. Let’s run down the list.
Travis Hunter
Hunter, the Colorado cornerback and wide receiver, is likened to a former franchise star who captivated people with his eye-popping ability.
ESPN's Matt Miller compared Hunter, the receiver, to WR Odell Beckham Jr., noting the similarities in playmaking and acceleration. Miller believes this year’s Heisman Trophy winner is most effective as a receiver, but many expect him to play primarily on defense.
Trevor Sikkema of PFF, meanwhile, compared Hunter, the cornerback, to Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey, stating, “Bailey is a lofty comparison, but it fits. Bailey was a standout cornerback at Georgia and a contributing wide receiver with over 700 receiving yards in his final year. He went on to be an All-Pro corner in the NFL, something I can see for Hunter, too."
Cam Ward
Most mock drafts predict either the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns to select the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, but there is a world in which New York has the opportunity to grab him at No. 3. What can fans envision if Ward does wind up in the Meadowlands?
The Davey O'Brien Award winner draws comparisons to 2024 Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in the eyes of Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team and two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, per Sikkema, respectively.
Brooke noted, “Ward's physical traits and off-script playmaking will remind many scouts of Sam Darnold coming out of USC. While Ward doesn't have Darnold's funky throwing mechanics, the arm talent, mobility, comfort throwing in the middle of the field, and off-script playmaking are similar."
The latter elicits far more optimism, but both players have proven to be capable signal-callers. Ward can make the NFL throws like Darnold while also embodying the YOLO (you only live once) style of play that was visible in Roethlisberger's game.
Shedeur Sanders
Arguably the most high-profile prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Sanders has earned praise for his superb accuracy and knack for quickly surveying the field.
When the Colorado quarterback received sufficient protection from his offensive line, he usually picked apart the defense. Brooke noted that while there have been some Geno Smith (Seahawks) comparisons when speaking of Sanders because of his limited mobility, he believes Jared Goff of the Lions is a better fit.
Like Sanders, the Detroit Lions quarterback lacks mobility, but he has the precision and consistency needed to sustain success at the professional level. A four-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl appearance is pretty good company to keep.
New York desperately craves that type of stability, and Sanders could provide it. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while posting a 74 completion percentage for the Buffaloes last season.
Abdul Carter
The Penn State Nittany Lions saw their season end in heartbreak again, falling short versus Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Edge rusher Abdul Carter solidified himself as a top-five draft pick even in defeat, regardless of his foot issue that was uncovered at the combine.
Miller and Sikkema agree that Carter reminds them of another Penn State product: Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. With elite athleticism and impressive power, Carter could become a sack machine for the Giants.
Carter’s physical gifts are undeniable, and he would not need to carry the burden alone in New York as he’d join Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in forming a potentially dangerous pass-rushing trio for the next few seasons.
Overwhelming defensive pressure was long the lifeblood of Giants football. Perhaps the organization will return to its roots.
Mason Graham
When considering the likeliest choices for the No. 3 pick, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is the least flashy. He did not post huge statistics--3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2024-- but the unanimous All-American has the talent to upgrade the Giants' defense.
New York surrendered 136.2 rushing yards per game last season, ranking sixth-worst in the league. Graham can help on that front while also disrupting the opposing passing attack.
Because of his first quick step and noticeable strength, Sikkema sees enough of legacy All-Pro defensive tackle La'Roi Glover (Raiders, Saints, Cowboys, and Rams) as his player comparison.
Miller chose a more contemporary choice, Nnamdi Madubuike of the Baltimore Ravens. Like Graham, the two-time Pro Bowler rarely lost his snaps at the point of attack and was a force against the run, which has been an area of weakness for the Giants.